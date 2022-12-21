TOPEKA (KSNT)- The cold weather might mess up your church plans.

One local church is offering online services on Christmas Eve in case people aren’t able to make it in person. The church explains what’s behind it.

“Being able to be together at home and maybe sing some of those traditional christmas carols or take part in that kind of traditional worship as a family is really important and that’s something that we want to help foster,” said Niki Maloney with Grace Point Church.

The church has been streaming weekly services online since the COVID-19 pandemic first made it difficult to get together.

Grace Point Church will have Christmas Eve services at 12:30 p.m., 2 and 3 p.m. You can watch the live stream here at 12:30 p.m.