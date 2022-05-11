RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Amid a nation-wide shortage of baby formula, the Riley County Health Department has released a list of tips that people can use to help their newborns out at this time.

The first tip the RCHD said to follow is to keep your eyes open for different types of formula. Powder formulas are the most common, but you may also be able to find Ready to Feed and Concentrate options at local stores. If you’re trying out a new formula, the RCHD advises you to fully read the instructions on the container for appropriate preparation and storage. If you can’t locate what you need, talk to your pediatrician or family provider about other possible alternatives.

The RCHD also says you shouldn’t dilute formula and avoid making your own at home. Diluting formula can lead to nutritional imbalances.

Every brand of formula has the same “standard” options such as advance, gentle, spit up, sensitive and soy. However, some newborns may need more specialty formulas which can be more difficult to substitute.

Stores are doing their best to order more formula, but they may not always receive what they want. It is important to ask friends and family to look around, check store websites for stock, check smaller stores and/or drug stores and even reach out to local food pantries to see if they have any donated formula on hand.

The RCHD ended by saying that Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) clients who have difficulties finding formula can try contacting the WIC office at 785-776-4779 ext. 7661.