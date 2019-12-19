What to do the weekend before the holidays

If you need to take a break from last-minute gift shopping or gift wrapping, there are quite a few things for you to do around northeast Kansas this weekend.

Friday, Dec. 20

  • Crime Victims Honored
    • Attorney General Derek Schmidt is hosting his annual crime victims remembrance.
    • Families can gather from 2-4 p.m. at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center to talk about loved ones lost to violent crime.
  • Friday Night Gaming
    • Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4:45 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Emporia Live Nativity Scene
    • The Emporia Church of the Nazarene is hosting its second live nativity this year.
    • This will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
  • Great Spaces Music & Arts Series
    • The Spire Ensemble and Orchestra will perform at the Great Spaces Music & Arts Series concert.
    • This will start at 7 p.m. at Grace Cathedral at 701 SW 8th Ave. in Topeka.

Saturday, Dec. 21

First day of winter

  • Red Kettle Challenge
    • The Salvation Army challenges you to donate a $20 bill at any red kettle location in Topeka from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • An anonymous donor has agreed to match each $20 donation up to $5,000.
    • You can find out more information in the video below:
  • Lenexa Holiday Farmers Market
    • Finish your holiday shopping at the Holiday Farmers Market in Lenexa.
    • This will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lenexa Public Market at 8750 Penrose Ln.
  • Topeka Winterfest
    • Kansas Avenue will come alive with holiday fun including Santa, horse carriage rides, shopping and more.
    • This will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Topeka.
  • KCDC Snow Science
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants to teach you and your kids about the science of snow.
    • From 11:30 a.m.-noon you can create natural ice ornaments, then from 2:30-3 p.m., you can erupt snow volcanoes.
Photo from the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 2 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • Emporia Live Nativity Scene
    • The Emporia Church of the Nazarene is hosting its second live nativity this year.
    • This will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • K-State Men’s Basketball in Kansas City
    • K-State men’s basketball will take on St. Louis in the Wildcat Classic at Kansas City’s Sprint Center.
    • Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
  • American Legion Silent Auction
    • Topeka’s American Legion is fundraising for repairs after they said someone broke into their building.
    • A silent auction will be held starting at 7 p.m. at 3029 NW US Highway 24 in Topeka.
    • The band ‘Time Express’ will be playing and snacks will be available.
  • The Nutcracker at TPAC
    • Kansas Ballet and Topeka Symphony Orchestra will present ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Topeka Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
    • Tickets can be bought at the box office or online through Ticketmaster.

Sunday, Dec. 22

  • The Nutcracker at TPAC
    • Kansas Ballet and Topeka Symphony Orchestra will present ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Topeka Performing Arts Center at 1 p.m.
    • Tickets can be bought at the box office or online through Ticketmaster.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 2 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

