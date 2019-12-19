What to do the weekend before the holidays

If you need to take a break from last-minute gift shopping or gift wrapping, there are quite a few things for you to do around northeast Kansas this weekend.
Friday, Dec. 20
- Crime Victims Honored
- Attorney General Derek Schmidt is hosting his annual crime victims remembrance.
- Families can gather from 2-4 p.m. at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center to talk about loved ones lost to violent crime.
- Friday Night Gaming
- Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
- Polar Express Train Ride
- Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
- The rides start at 4:45 p.m.
- Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
- More information can be found HERE.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Emporia Live Nativity Scene
- The Emporia Church of the Nazarene is hosting its second live nativity this year.
- This will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
- Great Spaces Music & Arts Series
- The Spire Ensemble and Orchestra will perform at the Great Spaces Music & Arts Series concert.
- This will start at 7 p.m. at Grace Cathedral at 701 SW 8th Ave. in Topeka.
Saturday, Dec. 21
First day of winter
- Red Kettle Challenge
- The Salvation Army challenges you to donate a $20 bill at any red kettle location in Topeka from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- An anonymous donor has agreed to match each $20 donation up to $5,000.
- You can find out more information in the video below:
- Lenexa Holiday Farmers Market
- Finish your holiday shopping at the Holiday Farmers Market in Lenexa.
- This will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lenexa Public Market at 8750 Penrose Ln.
- Topeka Winterfest
- Kansas Avenue will come alive with holiday fun including Santa, horse carriage rides, shopping and more.
- This will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Topeka.
- KCDC Snow Science
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants to teach you and your kids about the science of snow.
- From 11:30 a.m.-noon you can create natural ice ornaments, then from 2:30-3 p.m., you can erupt snow volcanoes.
- K-State Men’s Basketball in Kansas City
- K-State men’s basketball will take on St. Louis in the Wildcat Classic at Kansas City’s Sprint Center.
- Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
- American Legion Silent Auction
- Topeka’s American Legion is fundraising for repairs after they said someone broke into their building.
- A silent auction will be held starting at 7 p.m. at 3029 NW US Highway 24 in Topeka.
- The band ‘Time Express’ will be playing and snacks will be available.
- The Nutcracker at TPAC
- Kansas Ballet and Topeka Symphony Orchestra will present ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Topeka Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
- Tickets can be bought at the box office or online through Ticketmaster.
Sunday, Dec. 22
