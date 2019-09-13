What to do this weekend in northeast Kansas

This weekend starts with a mini-moon on Friday the 13th on a day that’s a palindrome.

Photo from Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

FRIDAY:

  • University United Methodist Church Fall thrift sale
    • The 54th annual Fall Thrift Sale will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
    • All gently used items are for sale.
  • Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Kenya Exhibit
    • Starting today, people can explore “Kenya’s Kids” and discover what life is like for children in Kenya today.
    • This exhibit will be open through January 4, 2020.
  • NOTO Live
    • The first annual event will feature live performers and buskers from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the North Topeka Arts District
    • North Kansas Avenue will not be shut down, but performers can be seen throughout the district.
    • Visitors will also be able to see the Redbud Park Stage
  • TDC Playground Memorial Dedication
  • Flint Hills Shakespeare Festival
    • The festival runs Friday-Sunday at Sir William’s Hollow in St. Marys.
    • 5:00 p.m. – Festival
      6:30 p.m. – Play
      11:00 p.m. – Close
  • “The Ladies Foursome”
    • The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy is showing “The Ladies Foursome” throughout September.
    • Showtime is from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
  • Topeka Pilots home opener
    • The Topeka Pilots have their home opener Friday night against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays at 7:05 p.m.
    • Doors open at 6:05 p.m. and concession deals are: $2 beer, $2 pop, $2 popcorn.
Photo From: Keith “The Spotted Guy” Horinek
  • Kansas Museum of History after hours
    • The museum will be presenting “The Many Trials of Fatty Arbuckle” by Dr. Mark Hull at 6:30 p.m.
    • Admission is half-price from 5:00-6:30 p.m.
  • A Night to Remember
  • Kansas Senior Games
    • The Kansas Senior Games are the state’s own multi-sport competition for ages 50+ and includes events such as pickleball and track & field.
    • This will be from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at 420 SE 6th Ave. in Topeka.
  • 70, Girls, 70
    • This musical is running all weekend long at Forest Park at 3158 SE 10th St. in Topeka.
    • Showtime for Friday is 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • The Four Italian Tenors
    • You can listen to Italian opera arias and songs with the “Viva Italia” program.
    • This will be at McCain Auditorium in Manhattan from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Movie on the Lawn
    • The Kansas State Capitol’s Movie on the Lawn returns with “A Bug’s Life.”
    • This free event runs from 7:45-10:00 p.m.
  • Friday the 13th Ghost Hunt
    • Ghost Tours of Kansas and Serendipity are joining forces for a Public Ghost Hunt.
    • This runs from 8:00-11:30 p.m. at 820 N. Kansas Ave. in Topeka.
    • You can find more details here.
  • High School Football
    • Rossville @ Silver Lake – KSNT’s Game of the Week

SATURDAY:

  • Great American Market
    • Over 200 vendors will gather in downtown Emporia from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the Great American Market.
    • Vendors range from jewelry, crafts, vinyls, art and eclectic handmade items.
    • Food trucks will be available.
  • Mayetta Pioneer Day
    • The 27th Annual Mayetta Pioneer Day kicks off at 7:00 a.m. with breakfast and a 5K.
    • The event runs through 4:00 p.m. and is held on Main Street in Mayetta.
  • AHA Topeka Walk
    • The Topeka Heart Walk is aiming to raise money for research and education.
    • This free event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Lake Shawnee.
  • Christ the King Fundraiser
    • The 5th annual Rome Sweet Rome benefits the Christ the King church, school and early education center.
    • The day gets started with a 5K run at 8:00 a.m.
    • All other events get started at 3:00 p.m. with an Adoration Event, outdoor mass, dinner, live music and drinks.
  • Granny Basketball Tournament
    • The 3rd annual Granny Basketball Tournament is part of the Kansas Senior Games.
    • This starts at 9:00 a.m. at the SportZone in Topeka. The Championship game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
  • Kansas Book Festival
    • Authors and books with connections to Kansas will be at the Kansas Book Festival.
    • This will be at the Kansas State Capitol from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunflower Piecemakers Quilt Show
    • The 35th annual quilt show will present over 200 quilts completed during the past year.
    • This will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Goppert Building, 705 W. 15h St., in Ottawa.
    • Admission is $3.
  • Great Topeka Duck Race
    • Over 10,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee to benefit local programs.
    • Activities for kids start at 11:00 a.m. The ducks will be launched at 3:00 p.m.
Great Topeka Duck Race
These ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
  • Kicking for a Cure
    • The 2nd Annual Kicking For a Cure will provide an afternoon of family fun centered around a resource fair, highlighting the ways Topeka supports the cancer community.
    • This will be from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Sunflower Soccer Association.
  • Firemen’s Fall Fest
    • Formerly called Oktoberfest, the Firemen’s Fall Fest will kick off fall celebrations.
    • This starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Marshall County Fairgrounds with a beer garden.
    • A fish fry and live music start at 5:00 p.m.
  • Flint Hills Shakespeare Festival
    • The festival runs Friday-Sunday at Sir William’s Hollow in St. Marys.
    • 5:00 p.m. – Festival
      6:30 p.m. – Play
      11:00 p.m. – Close
  • Last Minute Folk
    • Susan Picking, a pianist, singer and ukulele player will perform during Last Minute Folk.
    • This will be at the Jayhawk Theatre in Topeka from 5:00-9:00 p.m.
    • Tickets are $15.
  • Topeka Pilots vs. Corpus Christi
    • The Pilots will take on the Ice Rays starting at 7:00 p.m.
  • Casey Donahew at The Hat
    • Country music singer Casey Donahew is set to perform at The Hat at 1315 W. Laramie St. in Manhattan.
    • Tickets are $20 and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m.
  • VFW lounge opens to the public

SUNDAY:

  • Free admission at FHDC
    • In honor of its annual Community Day, you can visit the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan for free from noon to 5:00 p.m.
  • “Our favorite daughter of Kansas”
    • Kaw Mission Historic Site is presenting the eighth program in the 2019 Kaw Mission Councils: “Our favorite daughter of Kansas.”
    • This presentation will be at 2:00 p.m. on the grounds of Kaw Mission.
    • There’s a suggested $3 donation. Free refreshments will be served after the program.
  • Concert in the Park
    • The 11th annual Concert in the Park will be held at Memorial Park Cemetary at 3616 SW 6th Ave. in Topeka.
    • The free concert will feature the Kings of Swing and the Topeka High School Drumline.
    • The concert will run from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
  • Reading With Prairie Land Dogs
    • Grab your favorite book and read to these special dogs.
    • You can do so at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library from 2:00-3:00 p.m.

