What to do this weekend in northeast Kansas

This weekend starts with a mini-moon on Friday the 13th on a day that’s a palindrome.
FRIDAY:
- University United Methodist Church Fall thrift sale
- The 54th annual Fall Thrift Sale will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
- All gently used items are for sale.
- Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Kenya Exhibit
- Starting today, people can explore “Kenya’s Kids” and discover what life is like for children in Kenya today.
- This exhibit will be open through January 4, 2020.
- NOTO Live
- The first annual event will feature live performers and buskers from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the North Topeka Arts District
- North Kansas Avenue will not be shut down, but performers can be seen throughout the district.
- Visitors will also be able to see the Redbud Park Stage
- TDC Playground Memorial Dedication
- The playground at TDC’s Crestview Learning Center will be dedicated in memory of Henry Caudle, who died of a heart condition in February.
- The dedication is at 5:00 p.m. at 2245 Eveningside Dr.
- Flint Hills Shakespeare Festival
- The festival runs Friday-Sunday at Sir William’s Hollow in St. Marys.
- 5:00 p.m. – Festival
6:30 p.m. – Play
11:00 p.m. – Close
- “The Ladies Foursome”
- The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy is showing “The Ladies Foursome” throughout September.
- Showtime is from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- Topeka Pilots home opener
- The Topeka Pilots have their home opener Friday night against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays at 7:05 p.m.
- Doors open at 6:05 p.m. and concession deals are: $2 beer, $2 pop, $2 popcorn.
- Kansas Museum of History after hours
- The museum will be presenting “The Many Trials of Fatty Arbuckle” by Dr. Mark Hull at 6:30 p.m.
- Admission is half-price from 5:00-6:30 p.m.
- A Night to Remember
- A group of Topeka teens and their parents are organizing a suicide prevention and awareness event at Gage Park.
- This will be from 7:00-9:00 p.m.
- Kansas Senior Games
- The Kansas Senior Games are the state’s own multi-sport competition for ages 50+ and includes events such as pickleball and track & field.
- This will be from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at 420 SE 6th Ave. in Topeka.
- 70, Girls, 70
- This musical is running all weekend long at Forest Park at 3158 SE 10th St. in Topeka.
- Showtime for Friday is 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- The Four Italian Tenors
- You can listen to Italian opera arias and songs with the “Viva Italia” program.
- This will be at McCain Auditorium in Manhattan from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- Movie on the Lawn
- The Kansas State Capitol’s Movie on the Lawn returns with “A Bug’s Life.”
- This free event runs from 7:45-10:00 p.m.
- Friday the 13th Ghost Hunt
- Ghost Tours of Kansas and Serendipity are joining forces for a Public Ghost Hunt.
- This runs from 8:00-11:30 p.m. at 820 N. Kansas Ave. in Topeka.
- You can find more details here.
- High School Football
- Rossville @ Silver Lake – KSNT’s Game of the Week
SATURDAY:
- Great American Market
- Over 200 vendors will gather in downtown Emporia from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the Great American Market.
- Vendors range from jewelry, crafts, vinyls, art and eclectic handmade items.
- Food trucks will be available.
- Mayetta Pioneer Day
- The 27th Annual Mayetta Pioneer Day kicks off at 7:00 a.m. with breakfast and a 5K.
- The event runs through 4:00 p.m. and is held on Main Street in Mayetta.
- AHA Topeka Walk
- The Topeka Heart Walk is aiming to raise money for research and education.
- This free event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Lake Shawnee.
- Christ the King Fundraiser
- The 5th annual Rome Sweet Rome benefits the Christ the King church, school and early education center.
- The day gets started with a 5K run at 8:00 a.m.
- All other events get started at 3:00 p.m. with an Adoration Event, outdoor mass, dinner, live music and drinks.
- Granny Basketball Tournament
- The 3rd annual Granny Basketball Tournament is part of the Kansas Senior Games.
- This starts at 9:00 a.m. at the SportZone in Topeka. The Championship game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
- Kansas Book Festival
- Authors and books with connections to Kansas will be at the Kansas Book Festival.
- This will be at the Kansas State Capitol from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sunflower Piecemakers Quilt Show
- The 35th annual quilt show will present over 200 quilts completed during the past year.
- This will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Goppert Building, 705 W. 15h St., in Ottawa.
- Admission is $3.
- Great Topeka Duck Race
- Over 10,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee to benefit local programs.
- Activities for kids start at 11:00 a.m. The ducks will be launched at 3:00 p.m.
- Kicking for a Cure
- The 2nd Annual Kicking For a Cure will provide an afternoon of family fun centered around a resource fair, highlighting the ways Topeka supports the cancer community.
- This will be from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Sunflower Soccer Association.
- Firemen’s Fall Fest
- Formerly called Oktoberfest, the Firemen’s Fall Fest will kick off fall celebrations.
- This starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Marshall County Fairgrounds with a beer garden.
- A fish fry and live music start at 5:00 p.m.
- Last Minute Folk
- Susan Picking, a pianist, singer and ukulele player will perform during Last Minute Folk.
- This will be at the Jayhawk Theatre in Topeka from 5:00-9:00 p.m.
- Tickets are $15.
- Topeka Pilots vs. Corpus Christi
- The Pilots will take on the Ice Rays starting at 7:00 p.m.
- Casey Donahew at The Hat
- Country music singer Casey Donahew is set to perform at The Hat at 1315 W. Laramie St. in Manhattan.
- Tickets are $20 and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m.
- VFW lounge opens to the public
- VFW Post 1650 at 3110 SW Huntoon St. is opening its doors to the public.
- To celebrate, The Cody Silvey Band will perform in the lounge from 7:00-10:30 p.m.
SUNDAY:
- Free admission at FHDC
- In honor of its annual Community Day, you can visit the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan for free from noon to 5:00 p.m.
- “Our favorite daughter of Kansas”
- Kaw Mission Historic Site is presenting the eighth program in the 2019 Kaw Mission Councils: “Our favorite daughter of Kansas.”
- This presentation will be at 2:00 p.m. on the grounds of Kaw Mission.
- There’s a suggested $3 donation. Free refreshments will be served after the program.
- Concert in the Park
- The 11th annual Concert in the Park will be held at Memorial Park Cemetary at 3616 SW 6th Ave. in Topeka.
- The free concert will feature the Kings of Swing and the Topeka High School Drumline.
- The concert will run from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
- Reading With Prairie Land Dogs
- Grab your favorite book and read to these special dogs.
- You can do so at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library from 2:00-3:00 p.m.