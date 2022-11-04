TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wondering what to do with those leftover pumpkins after Halloween? One local farm can help.

Instead of letting your old jack-o-lantern rot in a landfill, Hidden Hill Farms in Auburn is taking donations for their cattle, goats and chickens. The farm will take carved or painted pumpkins, but there can’t be anything toxic on or in them for the livestock.

The owner says having pumpkins for the animals is a nice treat they look forward to.

“Normally they’re foraging on grass and different kinds of pasture plants,” Hidden Hill Farms Owner Angela Dake said. “This is just a little bit different, it’s a gourd or a vegetable, and so it’s kind of like adding some nice variety to their diet.”

If you want to donate pumpkins to the farm but don’t want to make the drive to Auburn, you can message Hidden Hill Farms on facebook for drop off locations.