What Topeka police know about Thursday night’s deadly shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are planning Friday to identify the minor killed in an east Topeka shooting Thursday night.

A spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department wouldn’t say if the shooting was random or targeted, but said they are notifying the family of the death. When KSNT News asked if the shooting was part of any potential drug or gang incident, Topeka police said those details are part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers originally went to a reported shooting around 7:22 p.m. Thursday near Southeast Chandler Street and Southeast 6th Avenue. They found a minor hit by a bullet at the scene.

In a 2:43 a.m. update, TPD said medical crews pronounced the minor dead when they arrived at a local hospital. The TPD Homicide Unit is now looking into all leads and evidence it can.

The shooting took place less than two miles from a Feb. 2 drive-by shooting into a house that struck a 15-month-old baby.

Police found around two dozen bullet casings in the street after that shooting.

Orange flags in the street indicate bullet casings found after a Topeka shooting that hurt an infant. (KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

The Thursday night shooting also happened a day after police in Leavenworth said a shooting killed a 12-year-old child, who was an innocent bystander. They have since arrested a 25-year-old and 17-year-old in that incident.

TPD asks anyone with information about Thursday’s deadly shooting to call 785-368-9400 or email telltpd@topeka.org.