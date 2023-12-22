TOPEKA (KSNT) – Restaurants in Topeka are changing their hours or closing for Christmas in 2023, leaving locals with some different options if they want to go out to eat for the holiday.

KSNT 27 News reached out to multiple fast food chains and local restaurants to find out which would be open for the holiday. Many reported they would be closing up for Monday, Dec. 25 to let employees spend the day with family and friends.

If you’re interested in some take-out for Christmas or simply don’t want to deal with the hassle of putting together a big meal for the holiday, check out the list of restaurants below:

Applebee’s

An Applebee’s employee said this restaurant at 5928 SW 17th Street in Topeka would be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with reduced hours. The business will close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 25 at 2 p.m. and be open till 8 p.m. You can take a look at their menu and start ordering food by clicking here.

IHOP

This restaurant chain is open every day of the year. IHOP maintains three locations in west, south and north Topeka. Menu options and more information on IHOP can be found by clicking here.

Blackbird Espresso Bar and Bistro

This business will be open not just Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will also be ready to serve guests on New Years Eve and New Years Day. You can find Blackbird at 4025 SW 10th Avenue in Topeka. For more information, check out Blackbird’s Facebook page.

Denny’s

Denny’s will be open with normal business hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to an employee. Denny’s has only one location left in Topeka at 3210 SW Topeka Boulevard after it closed its west Topeka location earlier this year. You can start placing orders by by clicking here.

Tailgaters Sports Pub & Grub

This sports bar will be open at 7 p.m. on Christmas Day. You can find it by traveling to 2025 SW Urish Road. For more information, click here.

Red Lobster

A Red Lobster employee said the Topeka location will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. You can find Red Lobster’s location in west Topeka by going to 6100 SW 10th Avenue. Look at menu options and find more information online by clicking here.

Riegel’s 20’s West

This bar is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Christmas Day. You can find Riegel’s at 901 SW Fairlawn Road. More information can be found by clicking here.

Hooters

A Hooters employee said the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 4 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Day. You can find the Topeka Hooters location at 6100 SW 10th Avenue. Menu options and more information can be found by clicking here.

Kiku Steakhouse of Japan

This restaurant will be open with its normal business hours on Christmas Eve and open from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. You can find Kiku in the Fairlawn Plaza Mall at 5331 SW 22nd Place. Learn more about this restaurant by clicking here.

The Dugout Sports Bar & Grill

The Dugout will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Christmas Day. You can find The Dugout at 1545 SW Fairlawn Road. More information can be found by clicking here.

Tuptim Thai Restaurant

An employee with Tuptim Thai said the business would be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can find the restaurant at 220 SW 29th Street. Menu options can be found by clicking here.

Do you know of a Topeka restaurant that is open on Christmas Day but don’t see it on our list? Send an email to matthew.self@ksnt.com to get it added to this article.

