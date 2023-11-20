TOPEKA (KSNT) – Restaurants in Topeka are changing their hours or closing for Thanksgiving Day in 2023, leaving locals with few options if they want to go out to eat for the holiday.

KSNT 27 News reached out to multiple fast food chains and local restaurants to find out which would be open for the holiday. Many reported they would be closing up for Thursday, Nov. 23, allowing employees to spend the day with family and friends.

If you’re interested in some take-out on Thanksgiving or simply don’t want to deal with the hassle of putting together a big meal for the holiday, check out the list of restaurants below:

Golden Corral

A Golden Corral employee said the restaurant would be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving at 1601 SW Wanamaker Road. You can find its menu and order online by clicking here or by calling 785-273-5354.

IHOP

An IHOP employee said every location is open 24/7 year-round, including on Thanksgiving. IHOP has three locations in north, west and south Topeka. The business is also offering guests the options of ordering a “Homestyle Turkey & Stuffing Dinner” or a “Homestyle Turkey & Stuffing Melt.” Find out more about IHOP’s holiday specials by clicking here.

Denny’s

Denny’s will be open with normal business hours for Thanksgiving, according to an employee. Denny’s has only one location left in Topeka at 3210 SW Topeka Boulevard after it closed its west Topeka location earlier this year. You can start placing orders by calling 785-266-3633 or by clicking here.

Starbucks

Starbucks has numerous locations in Topeka with varying hours on Thanksgiving. An employee of the 1223 SW Wanamaker Road Starbucks confirmed the hours for that location are from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. People are encouraged to use the Starbucks app to find store hours for the other locations. For more information on store hours at your local Starbucks, click here.

Cracker Barrel

This restaurant is open with its normal business hours for Thanksgiving Day, according to its website. Cracker Barrel is offering guests multiple options for Thanksgiving-style meals which can be found on its website by clicking here. You can find Topeka’s Cracker Barrel at 1421 SW Ashworth Place or give it a call at 785-273-3393.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster locations will be open nationwide, according to the company’s website. Guests are encouraged to use Red Lobster’s website to find out when their local location will be open. The seafood restaurant maintains one location in Topeka at 2011 SW Wanamaker Road. You can contact it by calling 785-271-7302.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s has two locations in the Capital City. The only one open for Thanksgiving is located at 2100 SW Wanamaker Road. Its hours will change to 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the holiday. To place an order or to get more information, call 785-273-7062 or click here.

Spangles

An employee with Spangles in Topeka said the restaurant will be open Thanksgiving Day with its normal business hours. Spangles has multiple locations in Topeka. If you want to get started with menu options, click here.

McDonald’s

A report from USA TODAY indicates most McDonald’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day with hours varying by location. To find out if one of the McDonald’s in Topeka is open for the holiday, check out the company’s website by clicking here.

Applebee’s

An Applebee’s employee confirms the restaurant will be open for business from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the holiday. You can find Applebee’s in west Topeka at 5928 SW 17th Street. Menu options can be found by clicking here or by calling 785-272-3664.

Closed

Below you will find a list of stores 27 News has confirmed to be closed for Thanksgiving Day:

The Pad

The Pennant

El Mezcal

4 GUYS BISTRO

Paisano’s

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant

HuHot Mongolian Grill

Arby’s

Annie’s Place

Wendy’s

Doughboyz

The Celtic Fox

The Iron Rail

The Classic Bean

Golden Dragon

Chick-fil-A

Long John Silvers

Red Robin

Olive Garden

Longhorn Steakhouse

The Blue Moose

Do you know of a Topeka restaurant that is open on Thanksgiving but don’t see it on our list? Send an email to matthew.self@ksnt.com to get it added to this article.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.