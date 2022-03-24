TOPEKA (KSNT) – The popular gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies will be coming to Topeka next month and is currently on the lookout for new hires.

Darren Haddock, the Chief Operating Officer of KSA Cookies, which manages Crumbl Cookies locations in Kansas City, Wichita and other locations across the U.S., gave an update Thursday. He discussed progress being made at the new Crumbl Cookies bakery in Topeka, and reported that some of the leadership positions have been filled in for the new store. He expects interviews for other positions to start next week.

Haddock went on to say that progress has been slowed down recently due to supply chain issues that are beyond the control of the business. The opening date hasn’t been released yet, but the Topeka location is still expected to open late in April, according to Haddock.

Those who want to work at the Crumbl Cookies in Topeka are encouraged to send an email to ks.topeka@crumbl.com or search for job postings on Indeed.com. To learn more about Crumbl Cookies, go to their website here.