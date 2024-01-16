TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans are enduring the third consecutive day of a boil water advisory which is causing headaches for local residents and businesses alike.

When did the problems start?

The City of Topeka informed local residents of a problem with the water supply system around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. The advisory was issued as a precaution for customers living in Topeka and nearby areas in Shawnee County.

After making repairs on Monday, Jan. 15, the city extended the boil water advisory by several days due to a need to flush the water supply system and complete lab testing to ensure the water is safe to drink again. At present, the advisory is in effect until Friday, Jan. 19.

What went wrong and when will it be fixed?

On Jan. 14, the City of Topeka said the advisory was issued in response to low chlorine residual levels coming from the Topeka Water Treatment Plant. City staff later discovered a mechanical failure believed to be the cause of the problem.

KSNT 27 News spoke with City of Topeka Utilities Director Sylvia Davis about the advisory and when it can be expected to be resolved on Jan. 16. She said 100 samples will need to be collected and sent to the KDHE for analysis to determine if the advisory should be extended or ended.

“We need to ensure that our water that we’re supplying to everyone meets regulatory standards and we routinely do that for our customers,” Davis said. “There’s always an opportunity for something to go wrong and unfortunately we did have something go wrong and it impacted our water quality and we went out of regulatory compliance or regulatory standards.”

New information released on Jan. 15 from the City of Topeka indicated a combination of low water levels in the Kansas River and extremely low temperatures lead to increased strain on the local water system. City staff located a broken PVC gas pipe on the chlorine gas system that likely cracked because of low temperatures.

“The initial problem that caused our chlorine numbers to drop has been rectified,” Davis said. “Repairs were made in a timely manner once they were identified we started seeing our water quality improve pretty immediately.”

What dangers are posed by the city’s water?

The City of Topeka advised local residents to avoid drinking tap water as it may be contaminated with harmful bacteria. If you think you’ve ingested the city’s water, you are encouraged to reach out to your primary care physician for health tips on what to do.

Pets are also included in the advisory. People are encouraged to boil water or use bottled water for themselves and for any pets they have.

What is a boil water advisory?

Boil water advisories are nothing new with the state of Kansas and are issued and managed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). They occur when problems are detected in a water supply system, often when a drop in pressure leads to the possibility of bacterial contamination.

The KDHE keeps a running list of active boil water advisories in the state of Kansas on its website. Guidelines issued by the KDHE during boil water advisories consist of the following:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Get rid of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water looks dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled generally. Children should be supervised while bathing so that water is not ingested. People who have cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

I have more questions. Who do I contact?

If you have any questions regarding the current boil water advisory situation, you can send emails to citycommunications@topeka.org or call the KDHE at 785-296-5514. Those living outside the City of Topeka in Shawnee County are encouraged to contact their water districts accordingly to find out if they are included in the advisory.

Local restaurants and other establishments that serve food can send questions to the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or by calling 785-564-6767.

For more tips on what to do during a boil water advisory, check out this website with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

