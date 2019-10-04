What you can do in northeast Kansas the first weekend of October

It’s the first weekend of October and there’s plenty of “spooky” things for you to do in northeast Kansas this weekend.
Friday:
- Tallgrass Tales
- Kids ages 2-6 will be read the book Corn by Gail Gibbons. They’ll then do an activity designed to connect with the themes of the story.
- This is from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan.
- Late Night in the Phog
- The 35th Edition of Late Night in the Phog kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with Phog Fest on the lawn east of Allen Fieldhouse.
- Doors open for the general public at 5:00 p.m. with Late Night officially starting at 6:30 p.m.
- Swimming Sunflower Showdown
- KU is hosting the Sunflower Showdown at Hummer Sports Park. Every collegiate swimming program in Kansas will compete at the Capitol Federal Natatorium.
- The meet starts at 2:00 p.m. with free admission.
- Emporia State Soccer
- The Hornets host Missouri Western State University at 3:00 p.m.
- First Friday in NOTO
- The first weekend of the month means it’s time to head to the North Topeka Arts District for the First Friday Art Walk.
- In the spirit of Halloween, the 2019 NOTO Zombie Walk will start at 6:00 p.m.
- You can come dressed up or get “zombiefied” by Topeka Haunted Woods makeup artists for $5.
- Manhattan Short Film Festival
- The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is giving you the opportunity to watch and vote on the short films that are finalists in the 22nd Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival.
- This will start at 4:30 p.m.
- Votes will be tallied by the library and sent to the festival’s headquarters in New York City.
- Washburn Soccer
- Washburn hosts Northwest Missouri State University at 6:00 p.m.
- “As seen on MythBusters” in Manhattan
- The Steel “Desert Camel” Motorcycle featured on MythBusters will now be a permanent part of the Midwest Dream Car Collection.
- You can see it for yourself as its displayed in the museum for the first time from 6:30-8:00 p.m.
- Memberships can be bought before the event online or in person at the museum.
- Washburn Rural High School Theatre
- Students at WRHS will present the British Comedy “One Man, Two Guvnors.”
- This will be from 7:00-9:00 p.m.
- Tickets are $5 and be bought at the door.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Pilots host the Amarillo Bulls at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- KANSAS at TPAC
- Topeka native Rich Williams and the rest of the KANSAS band will be in the Capital City.
- Their performance will be at the Topeka Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
- Washburn Concert
- The Opera Theatre at Washburn University is hosting its first performance of the year.
- Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the event, cash only.
Saturday:
- Race Against Breast Cancer
- The 28th Annual Race Against Breast Cancer 5K will be held at the Topeka West Campus.
- Registration starts at 7:00 a.m. with the race starting at 9:00 a.m.
- William Allen White Award Celebration
- Students and educators from across Kansas will celebrate children’s literature during the 67th annual William Allen White Children’s Book Awards at Emporia State University.
- Free events kick off at 7:30 a.m. in the Memorial Union with activities for kids.
- The awards ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. in Webb Hall of the union. Tickets cost $5.
- Kaw Valley Farm Tour
- Thirty-four farms in northeast Kansas will open their venues to the public for the 15th Annual Kaw Valley Farm Tour.
- Every farm will have activities available for the whole family.
- The farms will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Neighbor Helping Neighbor 5K
- Doorstep Inc. is aiming to continue to help people in need with its annual Neighbor Helping Neighbor Walk/5K Run.
- Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at Lake Shawnee. The race starts at 9:30 a.m. and participants will get a continental breakfast at the end.
- OZtoberfest
- Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Wamego for the annual OZtoberFest.
- The day will be packed full of events starting at 10:00 a.m.
- You can find a full list of events here.
- Apple Festival
- A Shawnee County fall tradition is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Apple Festival will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Old Prairie Town in Topeka.
- Tickets are $7 at the gate. Event parking will be available at the Judicial Center at 10th & Jackson. Free shuttles will be available all day long.
- Family Fitness at KCDC
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center hosts Family Fitness on the first Saturday of every month.
- Classes include kid-friendly yoga, zumba, dance or martial arts for the whole family.
- This will be from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Regular admission applies.
- KU Football
- The Jayhawks host the Oklahoma Sooners at 11:00 a.m. If you can’t make it to Lawrence for the game, you can watch it on KTKA.
- Topeka Rescue Mission Benefit
- The Furniture Mall of Kansas in Topeka will have a fundraiser in its parking lot to benefit the Topeka Rescue Mission.
- This will be from noon to 7:30 p.m.
- The Sporting KC Player Meet & Greet will be from 2:00-3:30 p.m.
- Washburn Football
- The Ichabods host Missouri Western State University at 1:00 p.m.
- SAVE Block Party
- Strategies Against Violence Everywhere is hosting a block party to bring the community together to rally against violence.
- This will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Betty Phillips Park at 3303 SE Irvingham St. in Topeka.
- Free food and drinks will be available as well as pick-up games of basketball for kids.
- Emporia State Football
- The Hornets host Northwest Missouri State University at 2:00 p.m.
- K-State Football
- The Wildcats host the Baylor Bears at 2:30 p.m.
- TacoTopia
- Due to the forecasted weather this weekend, TacoTopia was moved to the Cyrus Hotel.
- Starting at 6:00 p.m., you can enjoy tacos, tequila and music. Tickets can be bought here.
- Observe the Moon Night
- Join astronomers around the world to observe the First Quarter Moon.
- The free event will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Burnett’s Mound at 3511 SW Skyline Pkwy in Topeka.
- Topeka Glow Ride
- Stormont Vail Health is hosting its 5th Topeka Glow Ride with outdoor games, food trucks and a live DJ.
- Bikers should arrive at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakland Community Center to register and attach glow sticks to their bikes. The ride leaves around 7:00 p.m. and returns to the center around 45 minutes late for the after-party.
- Monster Mash at Norsemen
- The Topeka Haunted Woods is teaming up with Topeka Swing Dance and Norsemen Brewing Company for the first-ever Monster Mash Halloween dance party.
- Prizes will be given for best costume, best dancer and more.
- This is for adults only. Tickets are $10.
Sunday:
- Washburn Soccer
- The Ichabods host Missouri State Western University at 1:00 p.m.
- Emporia State Soccer
- The Hornets host Northwest Missouri State University at 2:00 p.m.
- Menopause the Musical
- The national tour of Menopause the Musical is stopping in Topeka for one-night only.
- This will be at the Topeka Performing Arts Center at 2:00 p.m.
- Mid-America Wind Quintet
- The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is offering an afternoon of classical music by the Mid-America Wind Quintet of Emporia.
- This will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
- 2019 WuStock
- The annual concert is bringing Kid Ink to Lee Arena at Washburn University.
- The concert starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $5 for Washburn students. They can be bought here.