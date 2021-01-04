What you can expect for Topeka snow removal in the future

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As the clock struck midnight on Thursday, Mother Nature decided to celebrate the new year with snowfall in Topeka and the surrounding areas.

Topeka city crews quickly got to work clearing the streets.

“We had a crew come in at 3 o’clock in the morning on New Year’s morning, and then at 7 o’clock our day crew came in and worked, and then our night crew came back that evening and worked from 7 until about 12:30,” said Tony Trower, street operations manager for the City of Topeka’s street department.

State crews also began bright and early Thursday morning, clearing the highways and interstates.

“We were ahead of it, we were there until it was over,” said David Studebaker, highway maintenance supervisor for the Kansas Department of Transportation in Topeka and surrounding areas. “They removed 6 inches of snow from approximately 1,400 lane miles of highway in eight hours.”

KSNT News posted on Facebook asking of any concerns Topekans had when it came to roads being cleared.

The issue most concerning to people who commented was not having their residential streets plowed.

This decision comes down to the city’s policy, according to Trower. The road crews only clear residential streets if the snow is over 6 inches and will not melt over the following days.

“We’re doing the best we can out here to get the main arterials open for fire, police, all emergency vehicles and then get from point a to point b on the arterial routes,” Trower said.

Looking back on New Year’s Day, both Trower and Studebaker said they are proud of the work their crews did.

“All hands on deck. We had several employees that come from different departments in the city to help us,” Trower said. “It takes a big task force to get the streets cleaned for the traveling public.”

They want you to remember to give their snow plows space if you see them on the road, for both your and their safety.