TOPEKA (KSNT) – Early voting has ended for the 2023 primary election. Here’s is what you need to know if you plan to vote on election day:
Shawnee County: In Topeka, four candidates are running for the District 6 City Council position. The top two candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 7. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Topeka District 6 City Council candidates:
Brown County: Four candidates are running for City of Horton Parks and Rec Commissioner. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Horton Parks and Rec Commissioner candidates:
- Phillip Wiley
- Richard Lovelady (incumbent)
- Joshua White
- Bobby Bacon
Coffey County: Four candidates are running for a position of the USD 243 Lebo-Waverly School Board of Education. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
USD 243 Lebo-Waverly BOE No. 7 at-large candidates:
- Terry Romig
- Sarah Henley
- Katelyn Haddock
- Shawn Miller
Osage County: Four candidates are running for a position on the USD 474 Burlingame School Board of Education. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
USD 474 Burlingame BOE at-large candidates:
- Wesley Dean Colson
- David L. Roney
- David D. Garrison Jr.
- Lisa Flowers
Wabaunsee County: Four candidates are running for a position on the USD 329 Wabaunsee Board of Education. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
USD 329 Wabaunsee BOE No. 7 at-large candidates:
- Jaclynn Huck-Brown
- Dan Roth
- Jesse Gerht
- Brent McClayland
