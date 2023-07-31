TOPEKA (KSNT) – Early voting has ended for the 2023 primary election. Here’s is what you need to know if you plan to vote on election day:

Shawnee County: In Topeka, four candidates are running for the District 6 City Council position. The top two candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 7. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Topeka District 6 City Council candidates:

Brown County: Four candidates are running for City of Horton Parks and Rec Commissioner. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Horton Parks and Rec Commissioner candidates:

  • Phillip Wiley
  • Richard Lovelady (incumbent)
  • Joshua White
  • Bobby Bacon

Coffey County: Four candidates are running for a position of the USD 243 Lebo-Waverly School Board of Education. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

USD 243 Lebo-Waverly BOE No. 7 at-large candidates:

  • Terry Romig
  • Sarah Henley
  • Katelyn Haddock
  • Shawn Miller

Osage County: Four candidates are running for a position on the USD 474 Burlingame School Board of Education. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

USD 474 Burlingame BOE at-large candidates:

  • Wesley Dean Colson
  • David L. Roney
  • David D. Garrison Jr.
  • Lisa Flowers

Wabaunsee County: Four candidates are running for a position on the USD 329 Wabaunsee Board of Education. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

USD 329 Wabaunsee BOE No. 7 at-large candidates:

  • Jaclynn Huck-Brown
  • Dan Roth
  • Jesse Gerht
  • Brent McClayland

