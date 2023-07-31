TOPEKA (KSNT) – Early voting has ended for the 2023 primary election. Here’s is what you need to know if you plan to vote on election day:

Shawnee County: In Topeka, four candidates are running for the District 6 City Council position. The top two candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 7. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Topeka District 6 City Council candidates:

Brown County: Four candidates are running for City of Horton Parks and Rec Commissioner. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Horton Parks and Rec Commissioner candidates:

Phillip Wiley

Richard Lovelady (incumbent)

Joshua White

Bobby Bacon

Coffey County: Four candidates are running for a position of the USD 243 Lebo-Waverly School Board of Education. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

USD 243 Lebo-Waverly BOE No. 7 at-large candidates:

Terry Romig

Sarah Henley

Katelyn Haddock

Shawn Miller

Osage County: Four candidates are running for a position on the USD 474 Burlingame School Board of Education. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

USD 474 Burlingame BOE at-large candidates:

Wesley Dean Colson

David L. Roney

David D. Garrison Jr.

Lisa Flowers

Wabaunsee County: Four candidates are running for a position on the USD 329 Wabaunsee Board of Education. To find your polling station, click here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

USD 329 Wabaunsee BOE No. 7 at-large candidates:

Jaclynn Huck-Brown

Dan Roth

Jesse Gerht

Brent McClayland

