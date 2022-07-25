TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said it has seen an inordinate amount of private aircraft crashes. KHP Superintendent Herman Jones stopped by 27 News Monday morning to tell us what you should do if you come across the scene of a plane crash.

According to Jones, it may be more horrific, but you should treat the scene of a plane crash like a car crash. He said to don’t do anything more than what you’ve trained for and be the best witness possible. Let law enforcement know what you’ve seen, heard, and even smelled. He said with plane crashes, you need to be aware of debris, sharp metal edges, hazardous material, and fuel.

Jones also mentioned how the agency is preparing for driverless semis to hit Kansas highways. KHP has a meeting soon to talk about regulations.