What’s going around?: KSNT Doctor On Call talks flu season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The flu isn’t quite going around yet, but it’s time to start preparing for it.

Our KSNT Doctor On Call, Dr. Tim Borchers of Stormont Vail, stopped by the KSNT News morning show Tuesday to talk about what you can do to stay healthy right now, including a flu shot.

Dr. Borchers also said the cold (Respiratory Tract Infection) is actually what’s going around right now. If you have the following symptoms, it may be the flu instead of a cold.

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Body Aches
  • Extreme Fatigue

Dr. Borchers recommends getting a flu shot as soon as possible.

