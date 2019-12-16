Closings and Delays
What’s happening in northeast Kansas the week before Christmas

Do you need a break from last-minute Christmas shopping or gift wrapping? We have you covered with events happening around northeast Kansas this week.

Monday, Dec. 16

  • Topeka Blood Drive
    • The American Red Cross is hosting a series of blood drives in the Topeka and Emporia areas.
    • On Monday, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lexington Park Independent Living at 1011 SW Cottonwood Ct. in Topeka.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Emporia State Women’s Basketball
    • The Emporia State women’s basketball team hosts Bethany College at 6:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
  • Topeka Festival Singers Concert
    • Washburn University is hosting the Topeka Festival Singers Concert from 7:30-9 p.m. in White Concert Hall.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

  • St. Mary’s Sound at Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
    • St. Mary’s Sound will perform in the rotunda of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library from 9:45-10:15 a.m.
  • Westmoreland’s A Christmas Carol
    • Westmoreland Elementary School is performing Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol from 2-3 p.m.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

  • Topeka Blood Drive
    • The American Red Cross is hosting a series of blood drives in the Topeka and Emporia areas.
    • On Wednesday, one will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Kansas Neurological Institute at 3107 SW 21st St. in Topeka.
    • The second one will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newman Regional Health Conference Room at 1201 W. 12th Ave. in Emporia.
  • Noon Noel Service
    • The First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting a short service with guest musical performances and a meal.
    • The service starts at noon. The meals are served at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
  • Musical Performances at Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
    • 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
      • Sandquist Family Quartet
    • 12:30-1 p.m.
      • Williams 5th Grade Choir
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

Thursday, Dec. 19

  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

Friday, Dec. 20

  • Friday Night Gaming
    • Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4:45 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Emporia Live Nativity Scene
    • The Emporia Church of the Nazarene is hosting its second live nativity this year.
    • This will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

