What’s happening in northeast Kansas the week before Christmas

Do you need a break from last-minute Christmas shopping or gift wrapping? We have you covered with events happening around northeast Kansas this week.
Monday, Dec. 16
- Topeka Blood Drive
- The American Red Cross is hosting a series of blood drives in the Topeka and Emporia areas.
- On Monday, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lexington Park Independent Living at 1011 SW Cottonwood Ct. in Topeka.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Emporia State Women’s Basketball
- The Emporia State women’s basketball team hosts Bethany College at 6:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
- Topeka Festival Singers Concert
- Washburn University is hosting the Topeka Festival Singers Concert from 7:30-9 p.m. in White Concert Hall.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
- St. Mary’s Sound at Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
- St. Mary’s Sound will perform in the rotunda of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library from 9:45-10:15 a.m.
- Westmoreland’s A Christmas Carol
- Westmoreland Elementary School is performing Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol from 2-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
- On Wednesday, one will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Kansas Neurological Institute at 3107 SW 21st St. in Topeka.
- The second one will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newman Regional Health Conference Room at 1201 W. 12th Ave. in Emporia.
- Noon Noel Service
- The First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting a short service with guest musical performances and a meal.
- The service starts at noon. The meals are served at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- Musical Performances at Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Sandquist Family Quartet
- 12:30-1 p.m.
- Williams 5th Grade Choir
Thursday, Dec. 19
Friday, Dec. 20
- Friday Night Gaming
- Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
- Polar Express Train Ride
- Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
- The rides start at 4:45 p.m.
- Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
- Emporia Live Nativity Scene
- The Emporia Church of the Nazarene is hosting its second live nativity this year.
- This will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.