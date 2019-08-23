What’s happening in northeast Kansas this weekend

If your calendar is looking a little empty this weekend, there’s plenty to do around northeast Kansas.
Saturday:
- 1st Annual UBA5 Awareness Walk
- This event will raise money for the UBA5 Foundation for medical research and financial support to families with kids affected by this mutation.
- This will be at 8:00 a.m. starting at the Topeka Zoo.
- Will to Succeed Health Fair
- NFL and Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame Recipient Will Shields is hosting the “Will to Succeed Health Fair Powered by Aetna and Special Olympics Kansas.”
- This will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- There will be custom workshops focused on exercise and healthy eating for all ages and more.
- Aviation Explorer Post open house
- The local Aviation Explorer group is looking to recruit more aviation enthusiasts to add to its ranks.
- This will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Hanger 15 at Billiard Airport.
- There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and, if the weather permits, pilots will take people up in one of the post’s planes.
- Da Vinci Day at the Flint Hills Discovery Center
- You can explore the Renaissance world of Leonardo Da Vinci from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Admission is $9 for adults; $7 for military, students, educators or seniors; $4 for kids; and free for children under 2 years old.
- East Topeka Neighborhood Block Party
- El Shaddai Ministries Community Church will host a block party from 12:00-5:00 p.m. in Topeka.
- Free Women’s Self-Defense Workshop
- This will be from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at Master Overbey’s Martial Arts (3722 SW Burlingame Rd. in Topeka)
- Pre-registration is required. You can find more details here.
- Celebration of Life for Max Falkenstien
- A Celebration of life of KU broadcasting legend Max Falkenstien will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Lied Center in Lawrence.
- Meet the Cats Autograph Session
- K-State football fans can interact with and get autographs from their favorite Wildcats and the new coaching staff.
- This will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on the concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Sunday:
- 17th Annual India Fest
- This event used to be held on a Saturday, but is moved to Sunday this year.
- India Fest 2019 will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Big Gage Shelter House in Topeka.
- Neighborhood Peace Walk
- Topeka JUMP members will stage a walk toward “non-violence” following summer shootings in Topeka.
- Everyone will gather at 12:30 p.m. at Betty Phillips Park at 3303 SE Irvingham in the Hi-Crest neighborhood.
- Girl Scouts Day
- The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site is partnering with Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri to host the New G.I.R.L. Event.
- This will celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the inception of the nation’s National Park Service & the 400th anniversary of the African American experience in the United States.
- The event goes from 1:00-3:30 p.m.
- Family Picture
- Current and former employees of McFarland’s restaurant in Topeka are getting together for a “family picture.”
- This will be at 3:00 p.m. at the restaurant at 4133 SW Gage Center Dr.
- The public is encouraged to bring photos of former McFarland’s employees who are deceased.
- Arts on the Green
- This event featuring music, artwork and ethnic foods, is an opportunity to share the various cultures of those who came to this country as immigrants.
- It will raise money for Annunciation House migrant shelters in El Paso, Texas.
- This free event will be from 6:00-8:30 p.m. across from Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
- Boy Scouts Signup
- For those wanting to join the Boy Scouts in Seneca, you can do so at 6:00 p.m. in Seneca Park.
- There will be activities and games for the whole family.