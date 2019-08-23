What’s happening in northeast Kansas this weekend

If your calendar is looking a little empty this weekend, there’s plenty to do around northeast Kansas.

Saturday:

  • 1st Annual UBA5 Awareness Walk
    • This event will raise money for the UBA5 Foundation for medical research and financial support to families with kids affected by this mutation.
    • This will be at 8:00 a.m. starting at the Topeka Zoo.
  • Will to Succeed Health Fair
    • NFL and Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame Recipient Will Shields is hosting the “Will to Succeed Health Fair Powered by Aetna and Special Olympics Kansas.”
    • This will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
    • There will be custom workshops focused on exercise and healthy eating for all ages and more.
  • Aviation Explorer Post open house
  • Da Vinci Day at the Flint Hills Discovery Center
    • You can explore the Renaissance world of Leonardo Da Vinci from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    • Admission is $9 for adults; $7 for military, students, educators or seniors; $4 for kids; and free for children under 2 years old.
  • East Topeka Neighborhood Block Party
    • El Shaddai Ministries Community Church will host a block party from 12:00-5:00 p.m. in Topeka.
  • Free Women’s Self-Defense Workshop
    • This will be from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at Master Overbey’s Martial Arts (3722 SW Burlingame Rd. in Topeka)
    • Pre-registration is required. You can find more details here.
  • Celebration of Life for Max Falkenstien
  • Meet the Cats Autograph Session
    • K-State football fans can interact with and get autographs from their favorite Wildcats and the new coaching staff.
    • This will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on the concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Sunday:

  • 17th Annual India Fest
    • This event used to be held on a Saturday, but is moved to Sunday this year.
    • India Fest 2019 will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Big Gage Shelter House in Topeka.
  • Neighborhood Peace Walk
    • Topeka JUMP members will stage a walk toward “non-violence” following summer shootings in Topeka.
    • Everyone will gather at 12:30 p.m. at Betty Phillips Park at 3303 SE Irvingham in the Hi-Crest neighborhood.
  • Girl Scouts Day
    • The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site is partnering with Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri to host the New G.I.R.L. Event.
    • This will celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the inception of the nation’s National Park Service & the 400th anniversary of the African American experience in the United States.
    • The event goes from 1:00-3:30 p.m.
  • Family Picture
    • Current and former employees of McFarland’s restaurant in Topeka are getting together for a “family picture.”
    • This will be at 3:00 p.m. at the restaurant at 4133 SW Gage Center Dr.
    • The public is encouraged to bring photos of former McFarland’s employees who are deceased.
  • Arts on the Green
    • This event featuring music, artwork and ethnic foods, is an opportunity to share the various cultures of those who came to this country as immigrants.
    • It will raise money for Annunciation House migrant shelters in El Paso, Texas.
    • This free event will be from 6:00-8:30 p.m. across from Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
  • Boy Scouts Signup
    • For those wanting to join the Boy Scouts in Seneca, you can do so at 6:00 p.m. in Seneca Park.
    • There will be activities and games for the whole family.

