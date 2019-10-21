What’s happening in your area this week

There’s plenty of events you can add to your calendar for the last full week of October.

Monday, October 21:

  • Advance voting begins
    • Starting Monday, you can head to the Shawnee County Election Office near S. Kansas Avenue & Croix Street to place your vote for the general election.
    • Voting hours run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • 33rd Annual Coat Giveaway
    • Scotch Dry Cleaners and the Salvation Army of Topeka are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” this winter.
    • Starting Monday, you can drop off gently used winter coats at Scotch Dry Cleaners locations across Topeka.
  • Washburn Homecoming
    • Washburn University students can dance the night away at the Homecoming Ball. The 2019 Homecoming Top Bods candidates will also be announced.
    • This starts at 7:00 p.m. in Washburn Rooms A & B in the Memorial Union.

Tuesday, October 22:

  • Mobile Food Pantry
    • If you’re in need of some fresh produce and other food items, Harvesters, Family of God Church and Randel Ministries, Inc. are holding a free mobile food distribution.
    • This starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Family of God Church at 1231 NW Eugene St. in Topeka.
    • No ID or proof of income is required, but this is first come first served.
  • Washburn Homecoming
    • Homecoming festivities continue Tuesday with an Open Mic Night.
    • This will start at 7:00 p.m. at Mabee Library at Washburn University.

Wednesday, October 23:

  • Washburn Homecoming
    • Washburn University students, faculty and staff can enjoy Homecoming-themed meals, decor, Ichabod Shop deals and more for the Scorch on the Porch event.
    • This starts at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Union.
Washburn University’s Homecoming week runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 26.
  • Volleyball Sunflower Showdown
    • K-State and KU will face off on the volleyball court at 6:00 p.m. at Ahearn Field House.

Thursday, October 24:

  • Topeka Police Department Mural
    • The Topeka Police Department and ArtsConnect is celebrating the completion of the TPD Mural Project: The Common Ground.
    • A dedication ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m. in front of the mural wall on the southeast corner of 3rd Street and South Kansas Avenue.
The TPD Mural Project: The Common Ground will be unveiled at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.
  • Washburn Homecoming
    • Student teams will perform dances and skits at the Yell Like Hell Pep Rally.
    • This will be at 7:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • KU Men’s Basketball
    • The KU men’s basketball team kicks off exhibition play against Fort Hays State.
    • Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • KU Soccer
    • The KU soccer team hosts West Virginia at 7:00 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park.

Friday, October 25:

  • Washburn Homecoming
    • Enjoy After Hours with live music, appetizers, alcholic beverages and more.
    • The event is free for alumni, friends, faculty and staff. This will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in Washburn Rooms A & B in the Memorial Union.
  • K-State Homecoming
    • The K-State Homecoming Parade starts at 5:00 p.m. through downtown Manhattan and Aggieville with Jordy Nelson as the grand marshal.
    • A pep rally will immediately follow at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park.
  • Topeka Zoo Pumpkin Bash
    • Enjoy hayrides, a costume contest and more at the Topeka Zoo’s last fundraiser of the year.
    • This starts at 6:00 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat
    • This year’s theme for the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church is Glow Party.
    • Children can wear costumes and enjoy hot dogs, chips and snow cones.
    • This free event runs from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at 7433 SW 29th St. in Topeka.
  • K-State Men’s Basketball
    • The K-State men’s basketball team kicks off exhibition play versus Emporia State.
    • Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.

