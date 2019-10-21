What’s happening in your area this week

There’s plenty of events you can add to your calendar for the last full week of October.
Monday, October 21:
- Advance voting begins
- Starting Monday, you can head to the Shawnee County Election Office near S. Kansas Avenue & Croix Street to place your vote for the general election.
- Voting hours run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 33rd Annual Coat Giveaway
- Scotch Dry Cleaners and the Salvation Army of Topeka are teaming up to “Share the Warmth” this winter.
- Starting Monday, you can drop off gently used winter coats at Scotch Dry Cleaners locations across Topeka.
- Washburn Homecoming
- Washburn University students can dance the night away at the Homecoming Ball. The 2019 Homecoming Top Bods candidates will also be announced.
- This starts at 7:00 p.m. in Washburn Rooms A & B in the Memorial Union.
Tuesday, October 22:
- Mobile Food Pantry
- If you’re in need of some fresh produce and other food items, Harvesters, Family of God Church and Randel Ministries, Inc. are holding a free mobile food distribution.
- This starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Family of God Church at 1231 NW Eugene St. in Topeka.
- No ID or proof of income is required, but this is first come first served.
- Washburn Homecoming
- Homecoming festivities continue Tuesday with an Open Mic Night.
- This will start at 7:00 p.m. at Mabee Library at Washburn University.
Wednesday, October 23:
- Washburn Homecoming
- Washburn University students, faculty and staff can enjoy Homecoming-themed meals, decor, Ichabod Shop deals and more for the Scorch on the Porch event.
- This starts at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Union.
- Volleyball Sunflower Showdown
- K-State and KU will face off on the volleyball court at 6:00 p.m. at Ahearn Field House.
Thursday, October 24:
- Topeka Police Department Mural
- The Topeka Police Department and ArtsConnect is celebrating the completion of the TPD Mural Project: The Common Ground.
- A dedication ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m. in front of the mural wall on the southeast corner of 3rd Street and South Kansas Avenue.
- Washburn Homecoming
- Student teams will perform dances and skits at the Yell Like Hell Pep Rally.
- This will be at 7:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.
- KU Men’s Basketball
- The KU men’s basketball team kicks off exhibition play against Fort Hays State.
- Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
- KU Soccer
- The KU soccer team hosts West Virginia at 7:00 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park.
Friday, October 25:
- Washburn Homecoming
- Enjoy After Hours with live music, appetizers, alcholic beverages and more.
- The event is free for alumni, friends, faculty and staff. This will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in Washburn Rooms A & B in the Memorial Union.
- K-State Homecoming
- The K-State Homecoming Parade starts at 5:00 p.m. through downtown Manhattan and Aggieville with Jordy Nelson as the grand marshal.
- A pep rally will immediately follow at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park.
- Topeka Zoo Pumpkin Bash
- Enjoy hayrides, a costume contest and more at the Topeka Zoo’s last fundraiser of the year.
- This starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat
- This year’s theme for the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church is Glow Party.
- Children can wear costumes and enjoy hot dogs, chips and snow cones.
- This free event runs from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at 7433 SW 29th St. in Topeka.
- K-State Men’s Basketball
- The K-State men’s basketball team kicks off exhibition play versus Emporia State.
- Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.