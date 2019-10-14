What’s happening in your area this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If your week isn’t already busy enough, here are some more events you can put down on your calendar:

MONDAY, October 14

  • Indigenous Peoples Day
    • K-State is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day with a presentation.
    • Kansas scholar Sarah Deer is one of the keynote speakers. She’s a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation and is a professor at KU. Her free presentation starts at 9:30 a.m. at the K-State Student Union.

TUESDAY, October 15

  • Preschoolers in the Flint Hills
    • Preschoolers (ages 3-5) can learn about spiders in this event.
    • It runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Admission is $7 for FHDC members and $9 for non-members.
  • Topeka Job Fair
    • You have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the Topeka Job Fair.
    • This is at the Maner Conference Center in the Capitol Plaza Hotel.
    • The job fair runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A free lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

WEDNESDAY, October 16

  • Lunch & Learn
    • Abilene’s own Marlin Fitzwater is discussing his new book at noon in the Eisenhower Presidential Library Visitors Center.
    • This free event includes a light lunch and is first come, first served. A sign-language interpreter will be available for the program.
  • An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt
    • Enjoy an acoustic performance by John Hiatt on K-State’s campus.
    • The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium in Manhattan.

Thursday, October 17

  • K-State Baseball
    • The Wildcats host Johnson County Community College for the first exhibition game of the season.
    • The free ball game starts at 2:00 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
  • KU Softball Exhibition
    • The KU softball team continues exhibition play as it hosts Ottawa.
    • First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark.
  • Discovery Center Free Family Fun Night
    • Advisors Excel is sponsoring a free family fun night at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
    • This is from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
  • Late Night at White
    • Kick off basketball season with the Emporia State men’s and women’s teams at Late Night at White.
    • The free event starts at 6:00 p.m. in White Auditorium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
  • Chicks with Hits
    • Chicks with Hits is bringing their own blend of country music to the Prairie Band Casino & Resort.
    • This starts at 7:00 p.m.
  • Washburn Jazz Ensemble Concert
    • Enjoy a night of jazz music at White Concert Hall on Washburn’s campus.
    • The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 18

  • Meals for Mental Health
    • Texas Roadhouse is hosting a benefit lunch for Family Service & Guidance Center. This runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • Tickets are $17 and can be bought here.
  • Emporia State Soccer
    • The Hornets host the University of Central Oklahoma.
    • The match is set to start at 3:00 p.m.
  • NOTO Fall Festival
    • The annual NOTO Fall Fun Fest will double as a fundraiser for the Topeka Rescue Mission.
    • You can participate in carnival games, pumpkin decorating and more.
    • This runs from 4:00-9:00 p.m. in the North Topeka Arts District.
  • Library Media Sale
    • Members of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library can shop books, DVDs and more at the media sale.
    • Memberships are available at the door or in the Chandler Booktique.
    • This runs from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in Marvin Auditorium.
  • Grape Escape
    • The Topeka Performing Arts Center and Hazel Hill Chocolate are teaming up for the annual Grape Escape Festival.
    • You can sample wine, bourbon and beer while tasting hors d’oeuvres and chocolate.
    • The event starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.
  • Washburn Volleyball
    • The Ichabods host the University of Central Missouri at 6:00 p.m.
    • First serve is set for 6:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • Washburn Soccer
    • The women’s soccer team hosts Newman University at 6:00 p.m at Yager Stadium.
  • Soccer Sunflower Showdown
    • K-State and KU face off on the pitch for the Sunflower Showdown.
    • The match starts at 7:00 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park.
  • Emporia State Volleyball
    • The Hornets host Northwest Missouri State University at 7:00 p.m.
  • Topeka Haunted Woods
    • The Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center in Topeka is transforming into trees of terror for the Topeka Haunted Woods.
    • This starts at 8:00 p.m. at 3158 SE 10th St.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories