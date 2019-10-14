What’s happening in your area this week

If your week isn’t already busy enough, here are some more events you can put down on your calendar:
MONDAY, October 14
- Indigenous Peoples Day
- K-State is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day with a presentation.
- Kansas scholar Sarah Deer is one of the keynote speakers. She’s a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation and is a professor at KU. Her free presentation starts at 9:30 a.m. at the K-State Student Union.
TUESDAY, October 15
- Preschoolers in the Flint Hills
- Preschoolers (ages 3-5) can learn about spiders in this event.
- It runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Admission is $7 for FHDC members and $9 for non-members.
- Topeka Job Fair
- You have the chance to meet with dozens of local employers at the Topeka Job Fair.
- This is at the Maner Conference Center in the Capitol Plaza Hotel.
- The job fair runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A free lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
WEDNESDAY, October 16
- Lunch & Learn
- Abilene’s own Marlin Fitzwater is discussing his new book at noon in the Eisenhower Presidential Library Visitors Center.
- This free event includes a light lunch and is first come, first served. A sign-language interpreter will be available for the program.
- An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt
- Enjoy an acoustic performance by John Hiatt on K-State’s campus.
- The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium in Manhattan.
Thursday, October 17
- K-State Baseball
- The Wildcats host Johnson County Community College for the first exhibition game of the season.
- The free ball game starts at 2:00 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
- KU Softball Exhibition
- The KU softball team continues exhibition play as it hosts Ottawa.
- First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark.
- Discovery Center Free Family Fun Night
- Advisors Excel is sponsoring a free family fun night at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
- This is from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
- Late Night at White
- Kick off basketball season with the Emporia State men’s and women’s teams at Late Night at White.
- The free event starts at 6:00 p.m. in White Auditorium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
- Chicks with Hits
- Chicks with Hits is bringing their own blend of country music to the Prairie Band Casino & Resort.
- This starts at 7:00 p.m.
- Washburn Jazz Ensemble Concert
- Enjoy a night of jazz music at White Concert Hall on Washburn’s campus.
- The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 18
- Meals for Mental Health
- Texas Roadhouse is hosting a benefit lunch for Family Service & Guidance Center. This runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Tickets are $17 and can be bought here.
- Emporia State Soccer
- The Hornets host the University of Central Oklahoma.
- The match is set to start at 3:00 p.m.
- NOTO Fall Festival
- The annual NOTO Fall Fun Fest will double as a fundraiser for the Topeka Rescue Mission.
- You can participate in carnival games, pumpkin decorating and more.
- This runs from 4:00-9:00 p.m. in the North Topeka Arts District.
- Library Media Sale
- Members of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library can shop books, DVDs and more at the media sale.
- Memberships are available at the door or in the Chandler Booktique.
- This runs from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in Marvin Auditorium.
- Grape Escape
- The Topeka Performing Arts Center and Hazel Hill Chocolate are teaming up for the annual Grape Escape Festival.
- You can sample wine, bourbon and beer while tasting hors d’oeuvres and chocolate.
- The event starts at 6:00 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.
- Washburn Volleyball
- The Ichabods host the University of Central Missouri at 6:00 p.m.
- First serve is set for 6:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.
- Washburn Soccer
- The women’s soccer team hosts Newman University at 6:00 p.m at Yager Stadium.
- Soccer Sunflower Showdown
- K-State and KU face off on the pitch for the Sunflower Showdown.
- The match starts at 7:00 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park.
- Emporia State Volleyball
- The Hornets host Northwest Missouri State University at 7:00 p.m.
- Topeka Haunted Woods
- The Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center in Topeka is transforming into trees of terror for the Topeka Haunted Woods.
- This starts at 8:00 p.m. at 3158 SE 10th St.