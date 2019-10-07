What’s happening the first full week of October

Here’s what’s happening in your area for the first week of October:
Monday
- Monday Farmers Market
- You can shop high-quality, locally-grown produce, baked goods and more.
- This is from 7:30-11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- Free crafts are available for kids.
- Resume Help
- Get your questions answered to help you create a winning resume in a hands-on session.
- Laptops are provided or you can bring your own.
- This starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- Kick for a Cure
- Soccer players from Shawnee Heights and Topeka West are competing against each other, but coming together to support local cancer patients.
- The teams are selling pink shirts and will donate the proceeds.
- The Game is at 6:15 p.m. at Bettis Sports Park.
- Topeka Festival Singers
- The Topeka Festival Singers are presenting “Sun, Sea & Sky” with a concert.
- This starts at 7:30 p.m. in White Concert Hall at Washburn University.
Tuesday
- Claire’s Courtyard Grand Opening
- The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is celebrating the grand opening and dedication of Claire’s Courtyard.
- The courtyard will be open to tour between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
- A performance by the Studio Strings Quartet beings at 10:00 a.m., with remarks and a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m.
- Harvesters Monthly Food Pantry
- The monthly food pantry will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Event Center.
- No I.D. or proof of income is required, but you will need to provide the number of people in your household.
- Fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy and bakery products will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- KU Softball
- The Jayhawks continue exhibition play against Butler Community College.
- First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park.
- Megan Phelps-Roper Seminar
- Megan Phelps-Roper, a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church, will be at Washburn University to read from her new memoir “Unfollow.”
- This will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Washburn Room of the Memorial Union.
Wednesday
- K-State Volleyball
- The Wildcats host the Texas Longhorns for Cats For Cure.
- First serve is set for 7:00 p.m.
Thursday
- Spoil Me Silly “Ladies Night Out”
- Enjoy some “me time” with the girls while browsing around the Historic Governor’s Row House. There will be pop-up boutiques, vendors and free pampering services alongside a cash bar.
- This free event will be from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at 811 SW Buchanan St. in Topeka.
- KU Volleyball
- The Jayhawks host the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6:30 p.m. in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
- Eisenhower Birthday Bash
- The Shawnee County Republicans are hosting a birthday bash for Kansas’s own President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 129th birthday.
- This will be at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Shawnee in the Reynolds Lodge with a barbecue dinner from Herman’s.
- Tickets are $7 for kids 12 and under, $15 for people 13-21 years old, $25 for adults and $40 for couples. They can be bought online at ShawneeCOGOP.org.
- Washburn Observatory Open Viewing
- The Fall 2019 Observatory Open Viewing Session will be from 7:30 p.m. at 1700 SW College Ave.
- Harry Potter Movie Trivia
- Test your Harry Potter trivia from 8:00-10:00 p.m. at The Pennant in Topeka.
Friday
- KU Swimming
- The Jayhawks host Missouri State and South Dakota for the Kansas Double Dual.
- This will start at 5:00 p.m. in Robinson Natatorium.
- K-State Soccer
- The Wildcats host the Iowa State Cyclones for the Pitch Black/Team-Camper Night.
- This will be at 7:00 p.m. at Buser Family Park.
- Zoo Boos and Brews
- This Halloween fundraiser at the Topeka Zoo has many spooky things in store for you.
- This runs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $45.
- Fear Zone
- A new outdoor haunt experience is coming to Sports Zone in Topeka.
- Take a walk through the abandoned trail at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd. from 8:00-11:00 p.m.
- Topeka Haunted Woods Opening Night
- The Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center in Topeka is transforming into trees of terror for the Topeka Haunted Woods.
- This starts at 8:00 p.m. at 3158 SE 10th St.