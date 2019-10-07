What’s happening the first full week of October

Here’s what’s happening in your area for the first week of October:

Monday

  • Monday Farmers Market
    • You can shop high-quality, locally-grown produce, baked goods and more.
    • This is from 7:30-11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • Free crafts are available for kids.
  • Resume Help
    • Get your questions answered to help you create a winning resume in a hands-on session.
    • Laptops are provided or you can bring your own.
    • This starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
  • Kick for a Cure
    • Soccer players from Shawnee Heights and Topeka West are competing against each other, but coming together to support local cancer patients.
    • The teams are selling pink shirts and will donate the proceeds.
    • The Game is at 6:15 p.m. at Bettis Sports Park.
  • Topeka Festival Singers
    • The Topeka Festival Singers are presenting “Sun, Sea & Sky” with a concert.
    • This starts at 7:30 p.m. in White Concert Hall at Washburn University.

Tuesday

  • Claire’s Courtyard Grand Opening
    • The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is celebrating the grand opening and dedication of Claire’s Courtyard.
    • The courtyard will be open to tour between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
    • A performance by the Studio Strings Quartet beings at 10:00 a.m., with remarks and a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m.
  • Harvesters Monthly Food Pantry
    • The monthly food pantry will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Event Center.
    • No I.D. or proof of income is required, but you will need to provide the number of people in your household.
    • Fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy and bakery products will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
  • KU Softball
    • The Jayhawks continue exhibition play against Butler Community College.
    • First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park.
  • Megan Phelps-Roper Seminar
    • Megan Phelps-Roper, a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church, will be at Washburn University to read from her new memoir “Unfollow.”
    • This will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Washburn Room of the Memorial Union.

Wednesday

  • K-State Volleyball
    • The Wildcats host the Texas Longhorns for Cats For Cure.
    • First serve is set for 7:00 p.m.

Thursday

  • Spoil Me Silly “Ladies Night Out”
    • Enjoy some “me time” with the girls while browsing around the Historic Governor’s Row House. There will be pop-up boutiques, vendors and free pampering services alongside a cash bar.
    • This free event will be from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at 811 SW Buchanan St. in Topeka.
  • KU Volleyball
    • The Jayhawks host the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6:30 p.m. in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
  • Eisenhower Birthday Bash
    • The Shawnee County Republicans are hosting a birthday bash for Kansas’s own President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 129th birthday.
    • This will be at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Shawnee in the Reynolds Lodge with a barbecue dinner from Herman’s.
    • Tickets are $7 for kids 12 and under, $15 for people 13-21 years old, $25 for adults and $40 for couples. They can be bought online at ShawneeCOGOP.org.
  • Washburn Observatory Open Viewing
    • The Fall 2019 Observatory Open Viewing Session will be from 7:30 p.m. at 1700 SW College Ave.
  • Harry Potter Movie Trivia
    • Test your Harry Potter trivia from 8:00-10:00 p.m. at The Pennant in Topeka.

Friday

  • KU Swimming
    • The Jayhawks host Missouri State and South Dakota for the Kansas Double Dual.
    • This will start at 5:00 p.m. in Robinson Natatorium.
  • K-State Soccer
    • The Wildcats host the Iowa State Cyclones for the Pitch Black/Team-Camper Night.
    • This will be at 7:00 p.m. at Buser Family Park.
  • Zoo Boos and Brews
    • This Halloween fundraiser at the Topeka Zoo has many spooky things in store for you.
    • This runs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $45.
  • Fear Zone
    • A new outdoor haunt experience is coming to Sports Zone in Topeka.
    • Take a walk through the abandoned trail at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd. from 8:00-11:00 p.m.
  • Topeka Haunted Woods Opening Night
    • The Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center in Topeka is transforming into trees of terror for the Topeka Haunted Woods.
    • This starts at 8:00 p.m. at 3158 SE 10th St.

