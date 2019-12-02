What’s happening the first week of December in northeast Kansas

Many events happening this week in northeast Kansas are hoping to help get you into the holiday spirit.
Monday, Dec. 2
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Washburn JV Men’s Basketball
- The Ichabods host Park University at 6:30 p.m. in Lee Arena.
- K-State Men’s Basketball
- The Wildcats host Florida A&M at 7 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Nick Jr. Live!
- Nick Jr.’s live show “Move to the Music” will have two shows at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Tuesday.
- The first one is at 10 a.m. The second show is at 6 p.m.
- League of Women Voters
- Members of the Shawnee County Legislative Delegation will update those in attendance on their work and answer questions.
- The free meeting starts at noon in the Marvin Auditorium of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for $10.
- K-State Women’s Basketball
- The Wildcats host the University of Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
- Late Night in the Dungeon
- Topeka High School is holding its first Late Night Basketball Scrimmage.
- This will be from 7-9 p.m. in the Topeka High main gym.
- You can meet the boys and girls basketball teams, coaches and more.
- Washburn JV Men’s Basketball
- The Ichabods host Fort Scott Community College at 7 p.m. in Lee Arena.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Noon Noel Service
- The First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting a short service with guest musical performances and a meal.
- The service starts at noon. The meals are served at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
- SLI Festival of Trees
- A silent auction, live auction, performances and more are part of this year’s Festival of Trees to benefit SLI.
- This will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ag Hall of the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
- Topeka Utility Rate Meeting
- The City of Topeka is having a public meeting on utility rate increases.
- This will be from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Marvin Auditorium of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- Emporia State Basketball
- The women’s basketball team will face the University of Nebraska at Kearney at 5:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
- The men’s basketball game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
- Ronald McDonald House Bake Sale
- The Ronald McDonald House is having its annual Cookie Walk & Holiday Bake Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 825 SW Buchanan St. in Topeka.
- SLI Festival of Trees
- A silent auction, live auction, performances and more are part of this year’s Festival of Trees to benefit SLI.
- This will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ag Hall of the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
- Nativities & Noels
- The 8th annual Nativities & Noels will feature over 900 nativities from around the world and live musical performances.
- This runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2401 SW Kingsrow Rd. in Topeka.
- FEMA Public Meeting
- FEMA is holding a public meeting to discuss a nuclear power plant exercise at the Wolf Creek Generating Station located near Burlington.
- The meeting will start at 11 a.m. at the Coffey County Library at 410 Juanita St. in Burlington.
- KU Track & Field’s Bob Timmons Challenge
- The Jayhawks kick off their indoor season at 1 p.m. with the Bob Timmons Challenge in Anshutz Pavilion in Lawrence.
- Polar Express Train Ride
- Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
- The rides start at 4 p.m.
- Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
- More information can be found HERE.
- Fort Leavenworth Tree Ceremony
- The Fort Leavenworth Tree Lighting Ceremony starts at 4 p.m. in Zais Park.
- The lights turn on at 5:45 p.m.
- There will be carriage rides, music, Santa and more.
- Manhattan Mayor’s Spirit of the Holidays Parade
- The Mayor’s Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. in Manhattan.
- The parade will travel west on Poyntz Avenue through downtown and will end in City Park.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Pilots return home to face the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- NOTO First Friday
- The NOTO Arts District in Topeka will have several things for you to do for its First Friday art walk.
- Mulvane Art Museum First Friday
- Enjoy extended hours at the Mulvane Art Museum from 5-7 p.m. at 1700 SW College Ave. in Topeka.
- Christmas Handbell Concert
- The Laudate Ringers of Countryside United Methodist Church will present a Christmas handbell concert at 7:30 p.m. at 3221 SW Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.