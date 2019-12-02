What’s happening the first week of December in northeast Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - A former Haskell Indian Nations University coach is the first Native American to receive the Lamar Hunt Award. The award is given to those that demonstrate being dedicated leaders and this year it is awarded to Jerry Tuckwin.

Tuckwin ran track in college and then went to coach at Haskell. Tuckwin is a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi tribe and his wife says he's always been competitive, but humble. His wife said he left some parts of his bio out when he received the Lamar Hunt award.