What’s happening the first week of December in northeast Kansas

Many events happening this week in northeast Kansas are hoping to help get you into the holiday spirit.

Monday, Dec. 2

  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Washburn JV Men’s Basketball
    • The Ichabods host Park University at 6:30 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • K-State Men’s Basketball
    • The Wildcats host Florida A&M at 7 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

  • Nick Jr. Live!
    • Nick Jr.’s live show “Move to the Music” will have two shows at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Tuesday.
    • The first one is at 10 a.m. The second show is at 6 p.m.
  • League of Women Voters
    • Members of the Shawnee County Legislative Delegation will update those in attendance on their work and answer questions.
    • The free meeting starts at noon in the Marvin Auditorium of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for $10.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • K-State Women’s Basketball
    • The Wildcats host the University of Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
  • Late Night in the Dungeon
    • Topeka High School is holding its first Late Night Basketball Scrimmage.
    • This will be from 7-9 p.m. in the Topeka High main gym.
    • You can meet the boys and girls basketball teams, coaches and more.
  • Washburn JV Men’s Basketball
    • The Ichabods host Fort Scott Community College at 7 p.m. in Lee Arena.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

  • Noon Noel Service
    • The First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting a short service with guest musical performances and a meal.
    • The service starts at noon. The meals are served at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

Thursday, Dec. 5

  • SLI Festival of Trees
    • A silent auction, live auction, performances and more are part of this year’s Festival of Trees to benefit SLI.
    • This will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ag Hall of the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
  • Topeka Utility Rate Meeting
    • The City of Topeka is having a public meeting on utility rate increases.
    • This will be from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Marvin Auditorium of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
  • Emporia State Basketball
    • The women’s basketball team will face the University of Nebraska at Kearney at 5:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
    • The men’s basketball game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

Friday, Dec. 6

  • Ronald McDonald House Bake Sale
    • The Ronald McDonald House is having its annual Cookie Walk & Holiday Bake Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 825 SW Buchanan St. in Topeka.
  • SLI Festival of Trees
    • A silent auction, live auction, performances and more are part of this year’s Festival of Trees to benefit SLI.
    • This will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ag Hall of the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
  • Nativities & Noels
    • The 8th annual Nativities & Noels will feature over 900 nativities from around the world and live musical performances.
    • This runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2401 SW Kingsrow Rd. in Topeka.
  • FEMA Public Meeting
    • FEMA is holding a public meeting to discuss a nuclear power plant exercise at the Wolf Creek Generating Station located near Burlington.
    • The meeting will start at 11 a.m. at the Coffey County Library at 410 Juanita St. in Burlington.
  • KU Track & Field’s Bob Timmons Challenge
    • The Jayhawks kick off their indoor season at 1 p.m. with the Bob Timmons Challenge in Anshutz Pavilion in Lawrence.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • Fort Leavenworth Tree Ceremony
    • The Fort Leavenworth Tree Lighting Ceremony starts at 4 p.m. in Zais Park.
    • The lights turn on at 5:45 p.m.
    • There will be carriage rides, music, Santa and more.
  • Manhattan Mayor’s Spirit of the Holidays Parade
    • The Mayor’s Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. in Manhattan.
    • The parade will travel west on Poyntz Avenue through downtown and will end in City Park.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Pilots return home to face the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
  • NOTO First Friday
    • The NOTO Arts District in Topeka will have several things for you to do for its First Friday art walk.
  • Mulvane Art Museum First Friday
    • Enjoy extended hours at the Mulvane Art Museum from 5-7 p.m. at 1700 SW College Ave. in Topeka.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Christmas Handbell Concert
    • The Laudate Ringers of Countryside United Methodist Church will present a Christmas handbell concert at 7:30 p.m. at 3221 SW Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.

