What’s happening the last weekend of December

Get your calendar out and write down these things you can do the last weekend of December.

Friday, Dec. 27

  • KCDC Snow Science
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants to teach you and your kids about the science of snow.
    • From 10:30-11 a.m. you can create a snowy rainbow, then from 1:30-2:30 p.m., you can play with snow slime. Finally, at 3:30 p.m., you can launch snowballs using catapults.
  • Friday Night Gaming
    • Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 6 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • Motorhead ArenaCross
    • Enjoy motocross at the Stormont Vail Events Center starting at 7 p.m.
  • Holiday Beer Choir Rehearsal
    • You’re invited to sing a variety of holiday classics while drinking your favorite drink of choice at Norsemen Brewing Co. in Topeka.
    • The free event starts at 7 p.m. The only cost is drinks.
  • Chanukah Tish
    • A children’s choir will perform during a special Hanukkah program at Temple Beth Sholom.
    • The program will start at 7 p.m. at 4200 SW Munson in Topeka.

Saturday, Dec. 28

  • K-State Women’s Basketball
    • The Wildcats host the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at 2 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.

Sunday, Dec. 29

  • Kansas City Chiefs
    • With the #2 seed still in play this weekend, the Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers at noon at Arrowhead Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a 12-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • K-State Men’s Basketball
    • The Wildcats host Tulsa at 5 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
