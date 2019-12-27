What’s happening the last weekend of December

Get your calendar out and write down these things you can do the last weekend of December.
Friday, Dec. 27
- KCDC Snow Science
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants to teach you and your kids about the science of snow.
- From 10:30-11 a.m. you can create a snowy rainbow, then from 1:30-2:30 p.m., you can play with snow slime. Finally, at 3:30 p.m., you can launch snowballs using catapults.
- Friday Night Gaming
- Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Polar Express Train Ride
- Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
- The rides start at 6 p.m.
- Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
- More information can be found HERE.
- Motorhead ArenaCross
- Enjoy motocross at the Stormont Vail Events Center starting at 7 p.m.
- Holiday Beer Choir Rehearsal
- You’re invited to sing a variety of holiday classics while drinking your favorite drink of choice at Norsemen Brewing Co. in Topeka.
- The free event starts at 7 p.m. The only cost is drinks.
- Chanukah Tish
- A children’s choir will perform during a special Hanukkah program at Temple Beth Sholom.
- The program will start at 7 p.m. at 4200 SW Munson in Topeka.
Saturday, Dec. 28
- KCDC Snow Globe Party
- Step into a magical world of snowy science at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
- Different activities will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- K-State Women’s Basketball
- The Wildcats host the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at 2 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
Sunday, Dec. 29
- Kansas City Chiefs
- With the #2 seed still in play this weekend, the Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers at noon at Arrowhead Stadium.
- K-State Men’s Basketball
- The Wildcats host Tulsa at 5 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.