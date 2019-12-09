What’s happening the second week of December

Get your calendar out and write down these events happening around northeast Kansas Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.
Monday, Dec. 9
- Emporia Blood Drive
- The American Red Cross is hosting multiple blood drives in northeast Kansas through Dec. 18.
- On Monday, Dec. 9, a blood drive will be held from 1:30-6:30 p.m. in Emporia’s William Allen White Elementary School gym.
- All donors receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Washburn JV Basketball
- Women’s Game
- The Washburn women’s JV team will take on the University of Saint Mary at 5:30 p.m. in Lee Arena.
- Men’s Game
- The men’s game will immediately follow at approximately 7:30 p.m
- Women’s Game
Tuesday, Dec. 10
- Harvesters Food Pantry
- The monthly Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry will start at 9 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center south parking lot.
- No I.D. or proof of income is required, but you will have to provide the number of people living in your household.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Vino & Vinyasa in Basehor
- Combine your favorite drink with a yoga practice at this event at the Gideon Event Space and Twisted Spur.
- It starts at 6:30 p.m. at 13930 Mitchell Ct. in Basehor.
- A $15 ticket includes the yoga class, a healthy appetizer spread and one drink ticket good for a glass of wine, a domestic bottle of beer or a house cocktail. More information is included HERE.
- Jane Lynch in Manhattan
- Singer and comedian Jane Lynch will perform her holiday-themed show: A Swingin’ Little Christmas with actress Kate Flannery and Tim Davis.
- This will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium at 1501 Goldstein Circle in Manhattan.
- Ticket information can be found HERE.
- KU Men’s Basketball
- KU will face Milwaukee at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
- Noon Noel Service
- The First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting a short service with guest musical performances and a meal.
- The service starts at noon. The meals are served at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Riley County Police Department Re-accreditation Meeting
- The Riley County Police Department invites the public to be part of its re-accreditation process.
- You can offer comments starting at 6:30 p.m. in the lecture hall of the Manhattan Fire Department at 2000 Denison Ave.
- Topeka Symphony Holiday Concert
- The Capitol Federal Topeka Symphony Holiday Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. in White Concert Hall on Washburn University’s campus.
- Tickets can be bought online or by calling the Symphony office at (785) 232-2032.
- K-State Men’s Basketball
- K-State will take on Alabama State at 7 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
Thursday, Dec. 12
- Emporia Blood Drive
- The American Red Cross is hosting multiple blood drives in northeast Kansas through Dec. 18.
- On Thursday, Dec. 12, a blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Emporia’s Flinthills Mall.
- All donors receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
- Entrepreneurial/Minority Business Development
- Go Topeka is hosting a new, free educational event for the public to learn more about how they can do business with the Contracts & Procurement Division of the City of Topeka.
- This will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Topeka Partnership at 719 S Kansas Ave Suite 100.
- Lunch will be provided. You can register HERE.
- Washburn JV Women’s Basketball
- The Washburn JV women’s basketball team will take on Labette Community College at 4 p.m. in Lee Arena.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Sara Evans at Prairie Band Casino & Resort
- Sara Evans will perform at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
- K-State Track & Field
- The K-State Track & Field team will take part in the Carol Robinson Winter Pentathlon in Ahearn Field House.
- You can find more information HERE.
- Polar Express Train Ride
- Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
- The rides start at 4 p.m.
- Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
- More information can be found HERE.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Topeka Bible Church Light Show
- Topeka Bible Church will present its 13th annual Christmas Light Show Dec. 13-15.
- Performances are at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily.
- Admission is free.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Pilots host the Odessa Jackalopes at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- Candy Cane Hunt With Santa Claus in Topeka
- Kids can hunt for candy canes and then visit with Santa from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Crestview Community Center in Topeka.
- Admission is $3 per person.
- Travis Tritt in Manhattan
- Country singer Travis Tritt will perform at 7:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium in Manhattan.
- Ticket information can be found HERE.
- TPAC Nutcracker
- Ballet Midwest will present “The Nutcracker” at Topeka Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
- Two other performances will be Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m.