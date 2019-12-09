What’s happening the second week of December

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Monday morning accident involving a pickup and a semi-tractor trailer has sent one person to a hospital.

The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday on West U.S. Highway 50, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Initial investigation determined a pickup driven by 42-year-old Rene Santana-Santos of Emporia was east bound on Highway 50 when it crossed over the center line and struck the westbound semi driven by 35-year-old Johnny Pugh of Texas. The collision caused the semi to catch fire and it was a total loss.