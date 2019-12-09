What’s happening the second week of December

Get your calendar out and write down these events happening around northeast Kansas Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 13.

Monday, Dec. 9

  • Emporia Blood Drive
    • The American Red Cross is hosting multiple blood drives in northeast Kansas through Dec. 18.
    • On Monday, Dec. 9, a blood drive will be held from 1:30-6:30 p.m. in Emporia’s William Allen White Elementary School gym.
    • All donors receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
Winter Wonderland at Lake Shawnee is open from 6-10 p.m. every evening until Dec. 31.
  • Washburn JV Basketball
    • Women’s Game
      • The Washburn women’s JV team will take on the University of Saint Mary at 5:30 p.m. in Lee Arena.
    • Men’s Game
      • The men’s game will immediately follow at approximately 7:30 p.m

Tuesday, Dec. 10

  • Harvesters Food Pantry
    • The monthly Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry will start at 9 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center south parking lot.
    • No I.D. or proof of income is required, but you will have to provide the number of people living in your household.
HARVESTERS FOOD BANK_1552939407663.png.jpg
The monthly Mobile Food Pantry will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Vino & Vinyasa in Basehor
    • Combine your favorite drink with a yoga practice at this event at the Gideon Event Space and Twisted Spur.
    • It starts at 6:30 p.m. at 13930 Mitchell Ct. in Basehor.
    • A $15 ticket includes the yoga class, a healthy appetizer spread and one drink ticket good for a glass of wine, a domestic bottle of beer or a house cocktail. More information is included HERE.
  • Jane Lynch in Manhattan
    • Singer and comedian Jane Lynch will perform her holiday-themed show: A Swingin’ Little Christmas with actress Kate Flannery and Tim Davis.
    • This will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium at 1501 Goldstein Circle in Manhattan.
    • Ticket information can be found HERE.
  • KU Men’s Basketball
    • KU will face Milwaukee at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

  • Noon Noel Service
    • The First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting a short service with guest musical performances and a meal.
    • The service starts at noon. The meals are served at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Riley County Police Department Re-accreditation Meeting
    • The Riley County Police Department invites the public to be part of its re-accreditation process.
    • You can offer comments starting at 6:30 p.m. in the lecture hall of the Manhattan Fire Department at 2000 Denison Ave.
RCPD car_167454
The Riley County Police Department will have its re-accreditation meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Topeka Symphony Holiday Concert
    • The Capitol Federal Topeka Symphony Holiday Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. in White Concert Hall on Washburn University’s campus.
    • Tickets can be bought online or by calling the Symphony office at (785) 232-2032.
  • K-State Men’s Basketball
    • K-State will take on Alabama State at 7 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.

Thursday, Dec. 12

  • Emporia Blood Drive
    • The American Red Cross is hosting multiple blood drives in northeast Kansas through Dec. 18.
    • On Thursday, Dec. 12, a blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Emporia’s Flinthills Mall.
    • All donors receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
redcross_141133
The American Red Cross is hosting multiple drives in December. One of those is Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Emporia Finthills Mall.
  • Entrepreneurial/Minority Business Development
    • Go Topeka is hosting a new, free educational event for the public to learn more about how they can do business with the Contracts & Procurement Division of the City of Topeka.
    • This will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Topeka Partnership at 719 S Kansas Ave Suite 100.
    • Lunch will be provided. You can register HERE.
  • Washburn JV Women’s Basketball
    • The Washburn JV women’s basketball team will take on Labette Community College at 4 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Sara Evans at Prairie Band Casino & Resort
    • Sara Evans will perform at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

  • K-State Track & Field
    • The K-State Track & Field team will take part in the Carol Robinson Winter Pentathlon in Ahearn Field House.
    • You can find more information HERE.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile drive-through holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. up until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Topeka Bible Church Light Show
    • Topeka Bible Church will present its 13th annual Christmas Light Show Dec. 13-15.
    • Performances are at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily.
    • Admission is free.
Topeka Bible Church annual light show kicks off Friday
The Topeka Bible Church will present its 13th annual Christmas Light Show starting Friday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Pilots host the Odessa Jackalopes at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
  • Candy Cane Hunt With Santa Claus in Topeka
    • Kids can hunt for candy canes and then visit with Santa from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Crestview Community Center in Topeka.
    • Admission is $3 per person.
  • Travis Tritt in Manhattan
    • Country singer Travis Tritt will perform at 7:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium in Manhattan.
    • Ticket information can be found HERE.
  • TPAC Nutcracker
    • Ballet Midwest will present “The Nutcracker” at Topeka Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
    • Two other performances will be Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

