What’s happening the week of Jan. 20-24

Monday, Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast
    • The Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee is holding a Prayer Breakfast.
    • The breakfast and presentation by Bishop Dr. Darryl R. Martin will start at 8 a.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton at 530 Richards Dr. in Manhattan.
    • The breakfast buffet is $10 per person.
  • KCDC Discovery Baby
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is offering a free workshop for first-time parents.
    • The workshop is offered from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • For more information CLICK HERE.
  • K-State Women’s Tennis
    • The K-State women’s tennis team hosts Penn State starting at 11 a.m. at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Service
    • The 27th Annual Community Soup Supper will start at 6:30 p.m. at the El Shaddai Ministries Church at 920 SE Sherman Ave. in Topeka.
    • The celebration service will start at 7:30 p.m., followed by a reception.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

  • KCDC Discovery Baby
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is offering a free workshop for first-time parents.
    • The workshop is offered from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • For more information CLICK HERE.
  • Business Unwind
    • The Greater Topeka Partnership is holding its monthly Business Unwind.
    • This month’s gathering will be with Topeka Symphony Orchestra from 5-7 p.m. at White Concert Hall at Washburn University.
  • Men’s Basketball Sunflower Showdown
    • KU & K-State will square off for the first Sunflower Showdown of the season.
    • Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence

Wednesday, Jan. 22

  • KCDC Discovery Baby
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is offering a free workshop for first-time parents.
    • The workshop is offered from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • For more information CLICK HERE.
  • KCDC at Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will be at the Topeka & Shawnee County Library with STEAM-based experiences.
    • This is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
  • DeBruce Center Gallery Exhibit Opening
    • The DeBruce Center on KU’s campus will unveil its new exhibit starting at 5 p.m. at 1647 Naismith Dr.
    • The exhibit explores people who were not just the difference in “a game” of basketball, but rather who changed “The Game” of basketball.
    • You can RSVP here.
  • Emporia State Basketball
    • The Emporia State Basketball teams will host Newman University in White Auditorium.
    • Tip-off for the women’s game is at 5:30 p.m. The men’s game will immediately follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
  • The Color Purple
    • The 2016 Tony Award-winning show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at McCain Auditorium in Manhattan.

Thursday, Jan. 23

  • KU Track & Field Jayhawk Classic
    • KU Track & Field will host the Jayhawk Classic at Anschutz Pavilion starting at 2 p.m.
  • Washburn Basketball
    • The Washburn men’s & women’s basketball teams will host the University of Central Oklahoma in Lee Arena.
    • The women’s game will start at 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game following at approximately 7:30 p.m.
  • The Color Purple
    • The 2016 Tony Award-winning show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at McCain Auditorium in Manhattan.

Friday, Jan. 24

  • Kansas Monster Buck Classic
    • The Kansas Monster Buck Classic will feature outdoors and hunting vendors, seminars, drawings, wild game cooking demonstrations and more.
    • This will be at the Stormont Vail Events Center Friday-Sunday.
    • Single-day tickets for adults are $10 at the door. Youth tickets are $5 and kids under 10 years old get in free.
  • K-State Track & Field
    • The K-State track & field team will host the DeLoss Dodds Invitational beginning at 11 a.m. at Ahearn Field House.
  • KU Tennis
    • The KU tennis team hosts Tennessee at the Jayhawk Tennis Center at noon.
  • Friday Night Gaming
    • Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
  • Casey Donahew
    • Casey Donahew will perform at The Granada Theater in Lawrence starting at 7 p.m.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Topeka Pilots host the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

