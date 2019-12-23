What’s happening this week in northeast Kansas

Local News

MONDAY, Dec. 23

Hanukkah

  • KCDC Snow Science
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants to teach you and your kids about the science of snow.
    • From 10:30-11 a.m. you can create art through snowball splat painting, then from 1:30-2:30 p.m., you can design snowflakes using marshmallows. Finally, at 3:30 p.m., you can explore snow slime.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 2:30 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

TUESDAY, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 24

Christmas Day

  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
Thursday, Dec. 26

Kwanzaa begins

  • KCDC Snow Science
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants to teach you and your kids about the science of snow.
    • From 10:30-11 a.m. you can explore snow dough, then from 1:30-2:30 p.m., you can use science to explore frozen finds. Finally, at 3:30 p.m., you can maneuver robots through a snowy scene.
  • Teen STEAM: Live at Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
    • Teens ages 14-18 can explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with hands-on activities.
    • This will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
    • Mentors from the library and the Arts & Craftsman Workshop will facilitate.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

Friday, Dec. 27

  • KCDC Snow Science
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants to teach you and your kids about the science of snow.
    • From 10:30-11 a.m. you can create a snowy rainbow, then from 1:30-2:30 p.m., you can play with snow slime. Finally, at 3:30 p.m., you can launch snowballs using catapults.
  • Friday Night Gaming
    • Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 6 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • Motorhead ArenaCross
    • Enjoy motocross at the Stormont Vail Events Center starting at 7 p.m.

