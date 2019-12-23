What’s happening this week in northeast Kansas

MONDAY, Dec. 23
Hanukkah
- KCDC Snow Science
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants to teach you and your kids about the science of snow.
- From 10:30-11 a.m. you can create art through snowball splat painting, then from 1:30-2:30 p.m., you can design snowflakes using marshmallows. Finally, at 3:30 p.m., you can explore snow slime.
- Polar Express Train Ride
- Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
- The rides start at 2:30 p.m.
- Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
- More information can be found HERE.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
TUESDAY, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 24
Christmas Day
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Kwanzaa begins
- KCDC Snow Science
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants to teach you and your kids about the science of snow.
- From 10:30-11 a.m. you can explore snow dough, then from 1:30-2:30 p.m., you can use science to explore frozen finds. Finally, at 3:30 p.m., you can maneuver robots through a snowy scene.
- Teen STEAM: Live at Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
- Teens ages 14-18 can explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with hands-on activities.
- This will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Mentors from the library and the Arts & Craftsman Workshop will facilitate.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
Friday, Dec. 27
- KCDC Snow Science
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants to teach you and your kids about the science of snow.
- From 10:30-11 a.m. you can create a snowy rainbow, then from 1:30-2:30 p.m., you can play with snow slime. Finally, at 3:30 p.m., you can launch snowballs using catapults.
- Friday Night Gaming
- Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland
- Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
- You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
- This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
- Polar Express Train Ride
- Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
- The rides start at 6 p.m.
- Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
- More information can be found HERE.
- Motorhead ArenaCross
- Enjoy motocross at the Stormont Vail Events Center starting at 7 p.m.