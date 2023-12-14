EMPORIA (KSNT) – The City of Emporia released an update on a parking lot construction project that will impact downtown businesses and events hosted by Emporia State University.

The 600 and 700 Block Mechanic Street Parking Lot Reconstruction Project, which started in October, has reached a new milestone, according to a press release from the City of Emporia. As of Thursday, Dec. 14, the city said its paving contractor has finished demolishing the 700 block parking lot, the breezeway and the alley. Both the curb and gutter are nearing completion for the 700 block parking lot with almost half of the work for the breezeway completed as well.

The City of Emporia said construction on the lot is expected to last through the end of the year with work on the 600 block parking lot expected to start in 2024.

If you have any questions on this construction project, you can call the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260 or send an email to eng@emporiaks.gov from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.