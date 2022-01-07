What’s the best way to spend $45 million? Topeka City Council looking for answer

TOPEKA (KSNT) – $45 million could go a long way toward helping the City of Topeka solve a number of issues such as helping pay essential workers, funding new city projects or assisting with the costs incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post from the City of Topeka, it was announced that a special meeting of the Topeka City Council will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 to discuss what to use the $45,676,831 in funding it is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.

While Topeka residents won’t be able to take part in the conversation on this date, they are encouraged to tune in through Facebook, Cox Local Channel 4 and the City4 Livestream. Topeka residents will be able to comment at a later time according to the same Facebook post from the city.

ARPA funding is generally used by cities for public health emergencies, negative economic impacts, revenue loss, premium pay to essential workers and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.