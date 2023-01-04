TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans got the chance Wednesday to question city leaders about a proposed water rate increase.

“You have a proposal for 10% increase over X amount of period, what’s the plan for the use of this money,” said one concerned Topekan.

The city’s water infrastructure is 170-years-old, long past its expected 100-year lifespan.

In his earlier presentation to the council, City Manager Stephen Wade blamed the city’s ongoing problem with water main breaks on deferred maintenance. He said with the current condition of the city’s water system and rising operating costs, it’s impossible not to increase utilities.

“Nobody wants to raise rates, nobody wants to raise rates; unfortunately, the cost of doing business increases regularly,” said Stephen Wade, Topeka City Manager. “It’s not possible right now to operate the system without looking at some sort of rate increase.”

Council member Valdivia-Alcala does not support this increase, saying it’s more than most families’ budgets can handle.

“While, I had some sense that there may be the need for increases, I was astounded when I really got to the depth of understanding how large the increases were going to be,” said Christina Valdivia-Alcala, District 2 Councilwoman

Councilwoman Valdivia-Acala says public discussion on these issues, like the meeting held today, give residents the opportunity to share important opinions with elected leaders.

”This is the level, where like it or not, we all need to start becoming more engaged, because there’s too many things that are at stake if we don’t,” Valdivia-Acala said.

Councilwoman Valdivia-Acala asks the community to continue to ask questions and bring their concerns to the city, to better understand this increase so the council can better serve its constituents.

If you missed the public meetings, but want to join the conversation, the Topeka City Council meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and public comment is welcome from those who sign up in advance.