Wheatfield construction still on track despite recent rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The recent rain has set back a lot of projects, but construction on the "Wheatfield Village" in Topeka isn't one of them.

A spokesperson for the project says they are still set to open the restaurants this August.

Crews say they got a little behind with the harsh winter, but they are bouncing back now that the weather is warming up.

They say they're focusing on finishing the inside of some of the new restaurants like Johnny's Tavern.

"The rain right now doesn't have much of an impact for the restaurants up front. Everything being done now is pretty much inside work," said spokeswoman Angela Broxterman. "Theater seems to be going really well and they're making do even with the rain."

After the restaurants open, they will begin construction on a new hotel.