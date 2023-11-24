TOPEKA (KSNT) – Outdoor enthusiasts won’t have to wait much longer to start reserving their camping spots at one of Kansas’ many state parks.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) said people can start reserving camping spots for 2024 beginning on Dec. 1. On this day, annual permits for Kansas State Parks will be up for grabs online, at state park offices and at license vendor locations. Starting on Dec. 1, people can begin purchasing any of the following:

Annual vehicle permit – $25

Annual vehicle permit for senior or disabled residents – $13.75

Unconventional vehicle permit – $52.50 (Available at state park offices)

Annual camping permit – $202.50 (The price increases to $252.50 if purchased after April 1, 2024).

14-day camping permit – $112.50

Starting at noon on Dec. 8, campsite reservations for dates between April 1 and Oct. 31 will be open for the following state parks:

Cedar Bluff

Cheney

Kanopolis

Meade

Milford

Perry

Pomona

Prairie Dog

Sandhills

Tuttle Creek

Webster

Campsite reservations for the other state parks will open at noon on Dec. 15. These include:

Clinton

Crawford

Cross Timbers

Eisenhower

El Dorado

Elk City

Fall River

Glen Elder

Hillsdale

Historic Lake Scott

Lovewell

Wilson

For additional information on camping at one of Kansas' state parks, consider checking out the CampItKS mobile app.

