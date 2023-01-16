TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newest Scooter’s Coffee location in Topeka will be opening its doors early next month.

27 News spoke with Ryan Stauffer, a spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee, who confirmed that the new location at 1409 Northwest Topeka Blvd. will have its first day on Feb. 6. This will be the fourth Scooter’s Coffee location in Topeka.

The three other open locations in the capital city include:

2909 Southwest Topeka Blvd.

3830 Southwest 29th St.

3510 Southeast 29th St.

Scooter’s is known for its fast drive-thru, specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, according to Stauffer. The first Scooter’s was fonded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska.