TOPEKA (KSNT) – Spring draws closer with every passing day and so too does the arrival of Tulip Time 2022.

Set for April 8 to 24, Tulip Time will bring thousands of tulips and flowering bulbs of a wide variety of colors to three Shawnee County Parks and Recreation gardens: the Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Botanical Garden and Doran Rock Garden as well as surrounding areas in Gage Park.

Tulip Time began almost 30 years ago in the home gardens of Jerold and Joan Binkley. Jerold, who passed away in 2019, wanted to make an ongoing and beautiful event that could be enjoyed across Shawnee County. His vision gave shape to Tulip Time which has since garnered thousands of visitors from across the United States to the county over the years.

Two special events will take place during Tulip Time in addition to the regularly-occurring guided tours. Tulips at Twilight will feature large light displays at Old Prairie Town which will take place during Tulip Time from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. A $5 donation is required with children under the age of five getting in for free. The second event, the Tulip Time Festival, will be set at Lake Shawnee on April 23 in the Ted Ensley Gardens. The event, which will feature live music and vendors, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a $5 donation required for entry.