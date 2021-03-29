When Topeka’s Regal Theatres says it plans to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka will soon see its Regal Theatres back in business, according to an announcement Monday.

Regal Theatres made the announcement online that they are set for a rolling reopen for their cinemas. Several theatres will open to show “Godzilla vs. Kong” April 2nd, but that doesn’t include any of the chain’s Kansas venues. According to Regal, its Topeka Hollywood & ScreenX branch plans to open back up May 7, while Regal West Ridge will welcome guests back May 21.

The dates of when the theaters are plan to reopen may change depending on circumstances, according to Regal.

To see the full statement on all Regal Theatres’ opening dates, click here.