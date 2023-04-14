TOPEKA (KSNT) – With temperatures starting to warm up, many residents are left wondering when the local water features will start to open.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation spokesman Mike McLaughlin about when locals can enjoy water parks and splash pads again. He said pools and aquatic centers, including Lake Shawnee’s Adventure Cove, will open Saturday, May 27 this year. Spray parks will also be opening on this date as well.

When asked if there would be any projects or renovation work that might push the opening date back, McLaughlin said they should all be wrapped up by the time Memorial Day weekend rolls around.

The full list of pools, aquatic centers and splash pads can be found below:

Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center 4201 Southwest Reinish Pkwy Noon to 7 p.m.

Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center 300 Northeast 43rd St. Noon to 5 p.m.

Midwest Health Aquatic Center 2201 Southwest Urish Rd. Noon to 5 p.m.

Garfield Pool 1600 Northeast Quincy St. Noon to 5 p.m.

Oakland Pool 801 Northeast Poplar St. Noon to 5 p.m.

Hillcrest Pool 1800 Southeast 21st St. Noon to 5 p.m.

Rossville Community Pool 714 Main St. Noon to 5 p.m.

Adventure Cove 3110 Southeast Croco Rd. Monday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dornwood Spray Park 2815 Southeast 25th St. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson Spray Park Southeast 8th & Lake St. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



For more information on pools, aquatic centers and splash pads in Shawnee County, click here.