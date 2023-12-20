TOPEKA (KSNT) — Shawnee County residents will need to take their trash out to the curb by Friday before a long holiday weekend.

The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department will not be picking up trash on Christmas Day or the day after. Crews will resume pick-up service on Wednesday.

Photo Courtesy/ Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Department

Customers who normally get their trash picked up Monday and Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, while Wednesday and Thursday customers will be picked up on Thursday. Friday customers will not see any changes to their schedule.

Shawnee County Solid Waste will not pick up yard waste or bulky items next week.

