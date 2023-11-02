TOPEKA (KSNT) — Shawnee County’s trash and recycling pickup is changing its schedule next week for Veterans Day.

The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department will not pick up trash or recycling next Friday, Nov. 10, to observe the holiday.

Customers who normally get their trash picked up Wednesday will need to take their trash out Tuesday. Thursday customers will get their trash picked up Wednesday, and Friday customers on Thursday.

Shawnee County Solid Waste will not pick up yard waste or bulky items next week.

