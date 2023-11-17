TOPEKA (KSNT) — Many people living in Shawnee County will need to take their trash out earlier ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department will not pick up trash on Thursday, Nov. 23 or Friday, Nov. 24 because of the holiday.

Instead, customers who get their trash picked up on Tuesday will need to take their trash out Monday. The department will pick up trash from Wednesday and Thursday customers on Tuesday, and Friday customers will get their trash picked up on Wednesday.

Shawnee County Solid Waste will not pick up yard waste or bulky items next week.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.