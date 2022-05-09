TOPEKA (KSNT) – With temperatures close to breaking record highs for this time of year in Northeast Kansas, many are anxiously awaiting the opening of public swimming pools.

For Shawnee County residents, the wait will be a long one, especially with the current hot and blustery weather as public swimming pools will not open until Memorial Day weekend on May 28. This includes:

Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center

Garfield Pool

Hillcrest Pool

Midwest Health Aquatic Center

Oakland Pool

Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center

Rossville Community Pool

Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove

While the pools won’t be opening towards the end of the month, the Dornwood Spray Park and the Jackson Spray Park have a tentative opening date of May 15, according to Aquatics Supervisor Zach Kanicki with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Another option for Topeka residents is the Splash Pad at the Evergy Energy Plaza which has an interactive mode and a fountain show. To learn more about the Splash Pad, go here.

To find out more about the daily admission prices for each pool and other services offered at each location, go to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s website here.