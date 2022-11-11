TOPEKA (KSNT) – With trout season officially on in Kansas as of Nov. 1, where are the best places for anglers to start casting lines?

KSNT gathered the following list with help from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to help you find the best places to fish for rainbow trout.

Lakes where a trout permit is required for all anglers Sherman County, Smoky Gardens Lake Coffeyville, Le Clere Dodge City Lake Charles Eisenhower State Park Pond Fort Scott Gun Park Lake Glen Elder State Park Pond Kanopolis Seep Stream KDOT East Lake, Wichita Lake Henry in Clinton Mined Land WA Unit #30 Pratt Centennial Pond Walnut River Area in El Dorado Willow Lake at Tuttle Creek Webster Stilling Basin Sandsage Bison Range and WA Sandpits Vic’s Lake and Slough Creek in Sedgwick County Park Garnett Crystal Lake Colby Villa High Lake Kings Lake, Emporia O.J. Watson Park, Wichita

Lakes where a trout permit is required only for trout anglers Lake Shawnee, Topeka Salina Lakewood Lake Moon Lake, Fort Riley Scott State Park Pond, Barrel Springs Pond Hutchinson Dillon Nature Center Pond Atchison City Lake #1 Holton-Elkhorn Lake Syracuse Sam’s Pond Cimarron Grassland Pits Great Bend Vet’s Lake Meade State Fishing Lake Cherryvale, Tanko Lake Herington, Father Padilla Pond Cameron Springs, Fort Riley



Trout season runs from Nov. 1, 2022 to April 15, 2023 in Kansas. A trout permit costs $14.50 and a youth trout permit costs $7. The daily creel limit is five trout and the possession limit is 15. To buy your own trout permit or fishing license, click here.

After April 15 there may still be some trout in ponds and lakes around Kansas. You can continue to fish for trout without the need for a trout permit but the limit of five trout a day and 15 in possession remains active.