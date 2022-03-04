TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans who regularly use the city’s select brand of e-scooters have been left wondering where they all went, but the company behind them has an explanation.

When KSNT News looked on the Bird app Friday evening, it showed only five Bird scooters available in Topeka all placed in the west portion of town. When the scooters first launched on April 1, 2021, the City of Topeka cleared Bird to bring a maximum of 400 e-scooters to the area.

Gas prices in Kansas rose to $3.49 at some stations thanks to economic impacts from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Topekans like Karl Page saw the Bird scooters as a reliable, electric alternative for transportation home from work. However, he told KSNT News his recent experience with Bird has been more inconsistent.

“Usually most of the time they’ve had them at that intersection, and this time they hadn’t had them for at least a few weeks,” Page said. “It was just frustrating, because I tried to walk to go find one, and it was actually in somebody’s house, so I couldn’t actually use that scooter. I had to walk from 29th and California all the way to downtown to actually find a scooter.”

A Bird spokesperson told KSNT News that the decrease in scooters available is all according to plan, however.

“We monitor demand for our e-scooters throughout the winter and adjust fleet size accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

Bird’s website said it makes city-by-city decisions on what to do with the scooters during the winter months. This can be uninterrupted full service, “partial service hibernation” or “full service hibernation,” meaning all the scooters get tucked away for the winter.

The Bird spokesperson also told KSNT News that the Topeka scooter fleet will be getting some upgrades.

“As we approach one year of our program in Topeka, we are excited to bring our latest e-scooter, the Bird Three, to Topeka in the coming weeks as the weather warms up,” the spokesperson said. “Topeka will be one of the first cities in Kansas with the world’s most eco-friendly shared scooter developed by our in-house team of vehicle design experts.”

The scooters have previously seen a few hiccups in the year since their launch. Within a week of their Topeka rollout, Bird announced some of its e-scooters went missing, with users possibly taking them home. This is a problem Page documented as still happening almost a year later. Then, after two weeks of scooter riding in Topeka, some people in the city complained that the scooters were dangerous on roads.

“I think it would be better if there was a GPS thing, where it could start beeping if you’re on the road because I don’t think that is very safe,” Topeka resident Kat Brucho said.

A Bird representative presents geofence zones as an idea to combat riders drawing penises with the scooters in Topeka. (Courtesy Photo/City of Topeka)

Bird’s Topeka saga then took a vulgar turn. A representative for Bird came to meet with the Topeka City Council in June 2021, after the council documented that riders were drawing penises with skid marks from the scooters on Topeka sidewalks.

“We’re either going to get this fixed or they’re going to go away,” Councilman Mike Lesser said.

The company presented multiple ideas to fight the misuse of their product, including creating geofence zones where the scooters would slow down or stop running, and banning riders caught drawing the graffiti on sidewalks. City Councilwoman Karen Hiller did tell KSNT News she noticed improvements afterward.

“It appears all of the graffiti is gone and there is no new graffiti,” Hiller said.

Bird’s website said riders can get emails or push notifications from their app to let them know about any disruptions in scooter availability. The company will also change where it deploys the scooters if a rider makes a request for essential travel, even during the winter months. To make a request for scooter placement, email hello@bird.co