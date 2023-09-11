TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week is back for another run, and diners are already taking advantage delicious food, special menu items and exclusive discounts.

This year, there is a new game to play. Restaurant Week Bingo offers you the chance to win a $50 gift card to a Downtown Topeka restaurant! Ask servers for details on how to play.

The popular event started on Saturday, Sept. 9 and it goes through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Here is the current list of participating downtown Topeka businesses:

4 Guys Bistro

Axe & Ale

Brew Bank

The Celtic Fox

Forward Nutrition

Hazel Hill Chocolate

Iron Rail Brewing

Olive Cafe

The Pennant

The Tee Box

The Weather Room

27 News is a proud sponsor for Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week.

Be sure to click here for a sneak peak at this year’s offerings.