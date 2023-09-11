TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week is back for another run, and diners are already taking advantage delicious food, special menu items and exclusive discounts.
This year, there is a new game to play. Restaurant Week Bingo offers you the chance to win a $50 gift card to a Downtown Topeka restaurant! Ask servers for details on how to play.
The popular event started on Saturday, Sept. 9 and it goes through Sunday, Sept. 17.
Here is the current list of participating downtown Topeka businesses:
- 4 Guys Bistro
- Axe & Ale
- Brew Bank
- The Celtic Fox
- Forward Nutrition
- Hazel Hill Chocolate
- Iron Rail Brewing
- Olive Cafe
- The Pennant
- The Tee Box
- The Weather Room
27 News is a proud sponsor for Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week.
