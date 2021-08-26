Where Labor Day gas prices could land for your travel plans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2020 pandemic Labor Day saw some of the lowest gas prices in the last decade, however with more cars on the road and people starting to socialize again drivers should expect to pay more this year.

“As demand for gasoline has begun to cool with schools reopening and vacation season wrapping up, we’ve seen a small amount of relief at the pump just in time for Labor Day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While Covid continues to have a leading role in gasoline demand and companies plan their return to the office, prices may be less predictable than normal.”

GasBuddy, a fuel savings platform and app, lists fuel prices to give drivers the best deals. According to the app, prices at the pump should be the “highest in seven years at $3.11 per gallon.” Drivers could pay about 90 cents more this year than last.