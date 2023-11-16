Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country, but remain high even as the number of homes for sale continues to decline.

Record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.

That’s causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see where people in Topeka are looking to buy homes. View share is based on page views of active listings during the third quarter of 2023 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.

Continue reading to see where people in Topeka are shopping for their next house.

Canva

#10. Fayetteville, Arkansas

– Makes up 1.4% of all page views

Canva

#9. Joplin, Missouri

– Makes up 1.5% of all page views

Canva

#8. Dallas, Texas

– Makes up 1.6% of all page views

Joe Hendrickson // Shutterstock

#7. St. Louis, Missouri

– Makes up 1.6% of all page views

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#6. Denver, Colorado

– Makes up 2.6% of all page views

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Springfield, Missouri

– Makes up 3.1% of all page views

Canva

#4. Manhattan, Kansas

– Makes up 3.7% of all page views

Canva

#3. Lawrence, Kansas

– Makes up 5.5% of all page views

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Wichita, Kansas

– Makes up 7.8% of all page views

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#1. Kansas City, Missouri

– Makes up 17.4% of all page views

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 313 metros.