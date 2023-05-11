TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 100 government agencies in Kansas are looking for new employees at an upcoming virtual job fair in May.

Patrick Lowry with the Office of the Governor said the State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through KANSASWORKS. A plethora of jobs will be up for grabs for potential jobseekers.

“Our state agency openings offer opportunities for a variety of skill and experience levels,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These are good-paying jobs with excellent benefits, and we look forward to finding high-quality candidates that are passionate about contributing their talents for the betterment of Kansas.”

Lowry said to get signed up, you’ll need to register for the event, regardless of whether or not you’ve attended previous virtual job fairs through KANSASWORKS. The Virtual Job Fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. All attendees are encouraged to dress professionally.

You can participate using any digital device, according to Lowry. Individuals with a disability can request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center by calling 877-509-6757 before the fair. To register for the fair, click here.