Memorial Day services across northeast Kansas

(KSNT) – Several cemeteries and organizations across our viewing area are holding services this weekend for Memorial Day.

1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley 11:40 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Post Cemetery, 193 Huebner Rd. This is open to the public, but if you don’t have a Department of Defense ID card, you need to arrive early at the Henry Gate Visitor Control Center to get a pass. The ceremony will be shared on Fort Riley’s Facebook page starting at 11:40 a.m.

Memorial Park Cemetery 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 at 3616 SW 6th Ave. A Kansas National Guard representative will speak and present a wreath of remembrance.

Mount Hope 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 at 4700 SW 17th St. A Kansas National Guard representative will speak. There will also be Color Guards, live music from Capital City Chorus and refreshments.



This is a developing list. It will be updated as we learn about more services.