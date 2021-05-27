Memorial Day services across northeast Kansas

(KSNT) – Several cemeteries and organizations across our viewing area are holding services this weekend for Memorial Day.
- 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley
- 11:40 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Post Cemetery, 193 Huebner Rd.
- This is open to the public, but if you don’t have a Department of Defense ID card, you need to arrive early at the Henry Gate Visitor Control Center to get a pass.
- The ceremony will be shared on Fort Riley’s Facebook page starting at 11:40 a.m.
- Memorial Park Cemetery
- 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 at 3616 SW 6th Ave.
- A Kansas National Guard representative will speak and present a wreath of remembrance.
- Mount Hope
- 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 at 4700 SW 17th St.
- A Kansas National Guard representative will speak. There will also be Color Guards, live music from Capital City Chorus and refreshments.
This is a developing list. It will be updated as we learn about more services.