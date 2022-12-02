TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christmas festivities across Topeka are underway with some traditions returning and others being introduced for the first time.

Back in November, the Topeka Zoo kicked off “Zoo Lights.” Until Dec. 28, people can reserve a time to walk through the transformed zoo which now features colorful light displays at night.

“This will be a time where I can slow things down and walk through and really enjoy what we have going on,” Communications Coordinator Taylor Miller said. “And to enjoy the hard work that a lot of our staff and coworkers have put in.”

While Christmas lights have been one of the community favorites, Topeka may have another. Evergy Plaza introduced its first ever ice skating rink this year.

“We’re excited to bring something new downtown,” Evergy Event Manager Dylan Tyler said. “We’re excited we have another activity downtown because our goal is to have a community aspect. Every year we can improve and have something great that people can remember as they grow up.”

Miller says holiday traditions are great for the community, but adding new exhibits and features keeps it fresh.

“We want to keep it fun,” Miller said. “We want to keep people coming out enjoying it with us so part of that is just switching it up every year.”

For a full list of holiday events and activities in Topeka, click here.