Where to get new app for paying & parking in downtown Topeka without meters

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown drivers can drop the coins and parking meters and instead use an app to park in paid lots, the City of Topeka announced Thursday.

The city has connected with the Passport Parking mobile app for the downtown area’s parking, which is usable on 1,200 metered spaces. Drivers with the app can pay and park quickly without the meters on the app, get email receipts and also get alerts when their parking sessions are ending.

“We wanted to provide an additional payment method to Topeka parkers,” said City of Topeka

Deputy Director of Internal Services, Department of Public Works, Hannah Uhlrig.

To get the app on the Google Play Store for Android phones, click here. To get the app on the Apple App Store, click here. Anyone using the app can also manage their account or learn about Passport Parking on a computer by clicking here.