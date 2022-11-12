TOPEKA (KSNT) – With temperatures dropping, this weekend may be the first opportunity for some residents to go ice skating in Topeka or Manhattan.

A new ice rink will have its opening night in downtown Topeka on Saturday. Evergy Plaza, in partnership with CoreFirst Bank and Trust, will have a grand opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. the rink will have 5 skate sessions each day, excluding holidays, and will last 90 minutes each. Skate rental is included in the ticket price. Tickets can be purchased here.

The City of Manhattan Ice Rink’s first day of business for this season is Saturday. The rink will be open 1-7 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays, and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The rink will also open from 1 to 7 p.m. during Manhattan-Ogden School District holiday breaks.

Admission to the rink is $3.50 for adults and children, and skate rental is also $3.50.

Registration for ice skating lessons and mini lessons are also open now and can be found by clicking here. Mini lessons are $20 per session and regular sessions are $40 per session.

The ice rink is located at Wefald Pavilion in City Park, 314 Central Park Rd.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.