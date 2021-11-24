Where to go shopping on Thanksgiving

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For all you last minute shoppers out there, you may still be in luck. Thanksgiving staples are going fast, but can still be found at most stores.

We’ve been hearing about supply issues for the Thanksgiving season for some time. With the holiday upon us, what really will be missing from your plate? And, where can you go for the last of your items?

As stores give employees off for the holiday, you may want to plan around not being able to visit your local grocer. For the second year in a row, Target and Walmart aren’t keeping the lights on for turkey day.

Even places like HyVee that will be “open” for the holiday, are closing earlier than usual. Their doors will shut at 2 p.m. so their employees can enjoy the rest of the day with their families.

“We aren’t closed very often it’s exciting,” Store Director Jordan Eslick said. “It’s always fun to allow our employees to see their families, it’s fun closing down as a team – it’s something we don’t do every day.”

With supply chain issues in virtually every aspect of life, you may have planned for chicken instead of turkey for dinner this year. For most stores, that’s not the case. While your specific type of bird or ham may not be in stock, stores have worked to keep options available.

“We’re really working hard to get the brand that you want but we’ll at least get a similar product for you on the shelf,” Eslick said.

If you’re still in need of a turkey, you have a couple of options. In addition to HyVee, Kroger and Dillons stores will be opened for a short amount of time.