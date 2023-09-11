TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several landmarks in Kansas display rubble form the World Trade Center that collapsed after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

ANTHONY – The small city southwest of Wichita, Kansas has a 9/11 Memorial that includes three steel beams from the World Trade Center, limestone from the Pentagon and soil from the Pennsylvania crash site.

DODGE CITY – Dodge City said it was the first community in Kansas to receive a 1,200 pound piece of steel from the World Trade Center. Liberty Garden also showcases limestone from the Pentagon and stone from Pennsylvania.

LAWRENCE – The Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas has two World Trade Center beams, which Mayor Michael Bloomberg presented to former Sen. Bob Dole after the attacks.

OLATHE – One of the recovered steel beams form the World Trade Center is on permanent display in the commons of Olathe West High School.

OVERLAND PARK – Overland Park’s 9/11 Memorial, located at 12401 Hemlock, has a 14-food, 2.5-ton steel beam from Ground Zero.